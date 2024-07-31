West Ham have agreed personal terms with Crysencio Summerville and Leeds United have accepted their bid, while the winger could be just one part of a spectacular triple coup for Julen Lopetegui and Tim Steidten.

Summerville, 22, was near unplayable at times during a mesmeric season with Leeds in the Championship last term. The Dutch left winger bagged 21 goals across all competitions and also broke double figures for assists.

As you might expect, Summerville was named Leeds United Players’ Player of the Season and also scooped the Championship Player of the Season award too.

Ultimately, the campaign ended in disappointment for Daniel Farke’s side who suffered yet more play-off heartache.

A consequence of their failure to win promotion was always likely to be the sales of their best players and Archie Gray has already joined Tottenham in a £40m deal.

Summerville now looks primed to be the next big name to depart Elland Road, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the forward has agreed personal terms with West Ham. David Ornstein subsequently stated the agreed upon contract is a five-year deal.

That news was quickly followed by confirmation Leeds have accepted West Ham’s bid for the player. Per Romano, the offer is worth ‘in excess of £25m with add-ons’ and has been given the green light by Leeds.

Summerville is now expected to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours. He’ll join West Ham on their pre-season tour of America once the deal is concluded.

Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund stars up next

Elsewhere, West Ham are also seeking to sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Wan-Bissaka has the green light to leave Man Utd who have already agreed a deal to sign his direct replacement – Noussair Mazraoui. The Moroccan’s move is on standby as Man Utd push to offload Wan-Bissaka first.

Man Utd value Wan-Bissaka, 26, around the £15m mark. TEAMtalk understands that despite initial reluctance, the right-back is now open to joining the Hammers.

Furthermore, we understand a deal between the two clubs is very close to being finalised and the pair are working on a payment structure that suits both parties.

The good news might not stop there for West Ham, with Sky Germany reporting the club have held initial talks over the signing of Dortmund and Germany striker Fullkrug.

Aged 31, the physical centre-forward wouldn’t represent a long-term option, though if he maintains his excellent goalscoring record in the Premier League, no one of a West Ham persuasion will complain.

Fullkrug scored 12 goals in 29 Bundesliga matches for Borussia Dortmund last season and has remarkably bagged 13 goals in just 21 matches since debuting for Germany in 2022.

Fullkrug is viewed as an alternative to Jhon Duran who remains a target for West Ham. However, Aston Villa have thus far shown no willingness to lower their hefty £40m valuation which the Hammers are reluctant to meet.

Sky Sports stated Fullkrug is ‘open’ to the thought of joining West Ham, while talks regarding the fee are continuing after an opening bid worth €20m/£16.85m was rejected.

