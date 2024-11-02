West Ham United are one of a number of sides keeping tabs on Ademola Lookman after the Atalanta winger caught the attention of several clubs who could offer him a Premier League return, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Premier League sides are now moving to build their concrete lists of targets ahead of the January transfer window. It may be a difficult month to make deals happen but some sides are desperate to add attacking flair.

One player generating significant interest and on the list of a number of sides is Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman. There are multiple sides monitoring his situation and keen to try and tempt the Serie A side to sell in the coming months.

Lookman has become a key player for Atalanta and his value has risen considerably over the last year. Sources have been clear that the Italian side do not want to sell the 27-year-old and he is contracted until 2026 with a club option for an extra year.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that they will demand over £60 million to consider any sale but are aware the years are ticking off of his contract and they want to add a couple more years to secure his value in the future.

West Ham have a long held interest in Lookman and were tracking him up to the summer window of 2024. We have been informed that they are still fans but face competition from three unknown Premier League sides.

Chances of Lookman transfer rated

A sale in the winter window seems unlikely with his side battling on multiple fronts including the Champions League and Serie A where they sit in third place and six points off of the top spot.

Sources have said that they are keen to keep hold of as many of their key men as possible due to the good start to the season and the possibility of challenging on multiple fronts.

West Ham are keen to add to their attacking options in the January window and may make an attempt to bring Lookman to London, however as things stand they may need to move onto other targets.

TIMELINE: The best of Lookman since he left the Premier League

August 4, 2022: Joins Atalanta from RB Leipzig for a €15m fee after Leicester neglected their option to buy him.

August 13, 2022: Scores on his Atalanta debut in a win over Sampdoria, being deployed as a supporting striker – a role he would soon make his own.

January 2023: Scores braces in three consecutive matches (two of which were in Serie A and one in the Coppa Italia).

July 2023: Wins the Atalanta player of the season award after scoring 15 goals from 33 games in his debut campaign.

January-February 2024: Plays a crucial role in helping Nigeria to the Africa Cup of Nations final, being their only scorer in the round of 16 and quarter-final wins.

May 22, 2024: Scores a hat-trick in the Europa League final to earn Atalanta their first ever European trophy.

June 2024: Claims the Atalanta player of the season accolade for the second time in a row.

September 4, 2024: Becomes the first ever Atalanta player to be named on the Ballon d’Or shortlist (the following month, he would come 14th in the voting).

October 26, 2024: Scores a brace and provides two assists in the same match in a 6-1 win over Hellas Verona.