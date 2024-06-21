West Ham bid for Wolves star set to be rejected as Man United consider options

West Ham have reportedly had their first bid for Wolves star Max Kilman rejected – as Julen Lopetegui’s attempt to raid his old club suffered a setback.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that West Ham had placed the centre-back – who is valued at £45m – at the top of their summer window wishlist, as they seek to address their leaky defence.

The Hammers conceded 74 goals this season as they finished ninth in the Premier League, and now they want Kilman, who joined Wolves in 2018 from non-league side Maidenhead, to try and remedy that issue.

They are not the only side with an interest in the 27-year-old, however. TEAMtalk previously stated that Manchester United also have the defender on their radar, following the exit of Raphael Varane this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s men had the joint fifth-best defence in the division but still shipped 58 goals as they finished eighth – a record low for the club during the Premier League era.

However, if they want to recruit Kilman, as they appear to have been put off by Everton’s £70m+ valuation of centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, they may have to act fast as West Ham have already lodged a bid for him.

Kilman was made captain at Molineux back when Loptegui was in charge in the 2022/23 season and it is clear he wants to be reunited with the former Napoli target.

West Ham bid for Wolves star set to be rejected

Now, according to The Telegraph, West Ham have submitted a £25m bid for Kilman, but that is some way short of their price tag for the 6ft 4in player.

The report adds this opening proposal is set to be rejected and it remains to be seen if they will return for a second bid in the coming weeks.

It’s understood that Wolves do not want to lose their skipper but are aware that a major sale will allow manager Gary O’Neil the chance to bring in more players ahead of next season.

Kilman himself has also said he is happy at the club, admitting in June: “I’ve been here for a while now and I want to carry on doing what I’m doing and keep being the best I can. I love this club so much, so I just want to carry on.”

Despite that, Fabrizio Romano adds that talks are ongoing with, West Ham, Wolves and Kilman and that a possible deal is ‘not an easy one’ due to their asking price.

Manchester United lurking

Wolves were always likely to want more for Kilman, whose contract at the West Midlands outfit runs until 2028, after turning down a £30m bid from Napoli in January.

If West Ham are put off by that £45m price tag and United don’t land Branthwaite, the Red Devils may turn to Kilman as a back-up.

Incidentally, Wolves are also expecting bids for Manchester City and Newcastle United-linked winger Pedro Neto, with the Portuguese international rated at £60m.

And left wing-back Rayan Ait-Nouri may also attract offers from teams after an impressive season. It may be a busy summer of ins and outs for O’Neil’s side.