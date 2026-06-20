TEAMtalk understands that Championship trio West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton are all showing interest in Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan following his impressive breakthrough campaign.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a standout season for Hibs, emerging as one of their most consistent performers in midfield. Mulligan contributed five assists and chipped in with a goal, while his energy, versatility and ability to drive forward caught the attention of scouts south of the border.

Sources have informed us that both West Ham and Wolves – who are preparing for squad reshaping after relegation setbacks – have already made initial enquiries about the Scotland-based talent.

West Ham believe Mulligan could replace classy midfield operator Mateus Fernandes, who is a target for Manchester United and is valued at £80m, though the Red Devils continue to play hardball over the fee.

Both clubs are keen to inject younger, dynamic options into their squads, with Mulligan fitting the profile they are targeting this summer.

Southampton are also firmly in the picture. Saints, continuing their rebuild, are actively looking to add depth and athleticism in midfield, and Mulligan has emerged as a player of genuine interest as they assess potential value deals in the British market.

He could potentially replace Shea Charles, who is wanted by Leeds in a £20m deal.

Hibs in a strong position over Mulligan sale

Despite the growing attention, Hibernian remain in a relatively strong position. The 23-year-old Mulligan still has three years left on his current contract, meaning the Scottish club are under no immediate pressure to sell.

However, they are fully aware of the mounting interest in the former Scotland Under-21 star and are now braced for formal offers to arrive in the coming weeks.

With multiple English clubs circling and Mulligan’s stock on the rise, this is a situation that is expected to develop quickly as the transfer window gathers pace.

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