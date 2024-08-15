West Ham’s impressive summer transfer window could get even better after achieving something of a breakthrough in their bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Carlos Soler, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

West Ham have confidently gone about their transfer business under new manager Julen Lopetegui in recent weeks and months, with a series of statement signings.

The Hammers have strengthened across the pitch ahead of the new Premier League season, bringing in quality additions in defence, midfield, and attack.

The east London outfit recruited Max Kilman for £40m and earlier this month they completed the loan signing of fellow centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice on an initial season-long loan with an obligation to buy for £34.22m in 2025.

Wingers Crysencio Summerville and Luis Guilherme headed to the London Stadium from Leeds United and Palmeiras respectively for just over £50m combined, and defensive midfielder Guido Rodriguez joined as a free agent after leaving Real Betis.

DON’T MISS: West Ham seal highly unusual transfer, but second deal suffers total collapse

Manchester United allowed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to join West Ham for £15m and they managed to secure the £27m signature of Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, too. After these transfer successes, Lopetegui said West Ham want to have a team to be reckoned with.

He told Sky Sports: “We are going to try to become a complete team. In my mind when I talk about the complete team, it is to be able to be balanced in the attacking and defensive phase, to be able to have different answers for different moments.

“Despite you having good players, sometimes you are not a good team. We are going to try to become a strong team, that is why we have to put all our quality strengths in service of the team always.

“There are no bigger aims than to be able to improve every day, to be better every day, to have a big ambition, a big demand between us, to develop our best and to be able to achieve the more important aims. This is for me the most important thing.

“And for sure to be able to understand that after the bad moments, you have a fantastic opportunity to improve and to develop a better team.”

Despite all these incomings, Lopetegui’s team could be strengthened further still, as the transfer window enters its final fortnight.

West Ham eye PSG ace

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that the Hammers have now made contact with PSG in order to establish the conditions of a deal for midfielder Soler.

We understand the French champions are now very willing to sell and have informed West Ham they are open to discuss a deal for the 27-year-old, whose contract runs until 2027.

GO DEEPER: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window

Lopetegui has made it clear to the board that Soler is the perfect fit for his side and would be an addition that helps them achieve their goals of reaching the European qualification places this season.

Sources have also suggested that the Spaniard – who has scored eight goals and bagged as many assists in 63 appearances for PSG since moving from Valencia in 2022 – is open to the transfer and would be keen to try his hand in the Premier League.

It’s thought a move could be done for under £20m and sporting director Tim Steidten will be in charge of making the deal happen – after a fruitful summer of negotiations.

While Soler has racked up the games in recent seasons, just 32 of his matches have been in the starting XI, therefore and opportunity at more minutes elsewhere is appealing.