FC Copenhagen have agreed a £2million fee with West Ham for goalkeeper Nathan Trott, TEAMtalk understands.

The Danish giants have been in talks with West Ham over Trott for several weeks and now they have agreed a deal with the Premier League side for the shot-stopper.

Trott has spent the last two seasons on loan in Denmark at Vejle BK and he caught the eye of FC Copenhagen during his loan stint in the Danish Superliga.

Former England U20 international Trott made 31 appearances in all competitions for Vejle BK last season, keeping eight clean sheets.

West Ham took up the two-year option in Trott’s contract earlier this summer to extend his contract, but they have now decided to sell the keeper following FC Copenhagen’s interest.

Trott is well down the pecking order at West Ham with Alphonse Areola and Lukasz Fabianski battling it out for the No.1 spot at the London Stadium.

Trott joined West Ham in January 2016 and progressed through the club’s academy to the fringes of the first-team.

The 25-year-old made his only first-team appearance against Doncaster Rovers in January 2021 with Trott also enjoying loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and French side Nancy in the last few years.

