West Ham deal set to be completed after another big twist sees FIFA approve post-window transfer

West Ham winger Said Benrahma is set to join Lyon on loan

West Ham United winger Said Benrahma is finally set to finalise his loan to Lyon despite the move seemingly collapsing on deadline day.

The Hammers released a statement in the early hours of Friday that the deal was ‘unable to be completed’ before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.

Lyon were furious having seemingly missed out on signing Benrahma, stating that West Ham had acted ‘incomprehensibly’ and accused the London club of a ‘deep lack of respect.’

Lyon appealed to FIFA after the move collapsed, and in yet another twist, the 28-year-old is now set to finalise his switch to Lyon.

West Ham will receive an immediate loan fee of £4.2m and Lyon have the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season for £8.5m.

Benrahma will hope for consistent playing time and that he can get back to his best form in Ligue 1.

Benrahma set for Lyon switch after FIFA appeal granted

Trusted transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has posted an update on X about Benrahma’s situation.

“FIFA have granted Lyon’s appeal for Said Benrahma, West Ham have matched the TMS few minutes ago,” Romano wrote.

“Lyon will be finally able to complete Benrahma deal in the next hours. The player was still waiting in Lyon, only hoping for OL move.”

Benrahma’s departure from West Ham will help them balance the books in a time when all Premier League clubs have to be careful with their finances.

However, it does leave David Moyes with a lack of options in the winger department – especially if Pablo Fornal’s move to Real Betis goes through as expected.

The Hammer’s only other winger options consist of top scorer Jarrod Bowen, out-of-favour star Maxwel Cornet – who came close to joining Crystal Palace – and Mohammed Kudus, whose best position is as an attacking midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham live to regret allowing Benrahma to leave as they look to secure an impressive top six finish this season.

They currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League table and face Manchester United and Arsenal in their next two fixtures.

