West Ham are reportedly keen on signing rising Brazilian star Igor Jesus – despite spending nearly £30m on fellow striker Niclas Fullkrug in the summer.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are languishing down in 14th in the Premier League and part of that may be down to West Ham‘s forwards failing to fire.

Michail Antonio has scored just once in 10 appearances, Danny Ings has matched that total in four games, and £27m (€32.4m/US$35m) August recruit Fullkrug is yet to get off the mark.

Now, the Hammers have been linked with a move for Botafogo front man Jesus – who has scored eight goals in 22 games for the Brazilian top-flight outfit and is on a contract until the end of 2027.

According to The Sun, West Ham are considering a £30m ((€35.7m, $39m) raid for the 23-year-old, who only joined the Serie A team from United Arab Emirates team Shabab Al Ahli this year.

The report adds that could spark a shock deal where former Manchester City target and Hammers ace Lucas Paqueta returns to his native Brazil.

Moreover, Botafogo owner John Textor is said to have been keen to sign Paqueta if his bid to take over Everton bore fruit – something that didn’t come to fruition.

But the American, who also owns Crystal Palace, would take the attacking midfielder at Botafogo and try to strike a deal with West Ham.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told secret weapon can help them sign West Ham star who’s keen to make Anfield switch

West Ham’s striker situation

West Ham have an aging front line. Antonio is 34, ex-Borussia Dortmund man Fullkrug is 31, and Ings is 32. It is fair to say they are in need of some fresh blood in attack.

While they have younger wider players, such as Mohammed Kudus, 24, Crysencio Summerville, 23, and 27-year-old Jarrod Bowen; many Hammers fans would posit that a new out-and-out forward is needed.

But with Fullkrug not seeking an exit from the London Stadium, along with the club remaining keen to keep him, it seems another new recruit in attack may not be likely for a while.

It may make more sense for the east London outfit to make a move for Jesus in the summer, when Ings and Antonio will be out of contract.

One of them may be retained for the 2025/26 season but it is unlikely both will have their contracts renewed, especially with Ings on such high wages.

Incidentally, Paqueta’s future in the game is very much up in the air after being charged with four instances of spot-fixing, deliberately receiving yellow cards, in matches in 2022 and 2023.

The Football Asscoation are pushing for a lifetime ban so the Brazil international is in uncertain territory. He has denied the allegations and has vowed to clear his name.

West Ham in race to sign in-form winger

West Ham are among a number of Premier League teams keeping tabs on Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 27-year-old led the Italian side to Europa League glory last season and with his strong form continuing this term, they are understood to want at least £60m (€71.5m, $77.9m) for his services.

Elsewhere, the Hammers are reportedly hoping to sign Denmark ace and Club Brugge star Andreas Skov Olsen.

The 24-year-old reportedly has a price tag of between £25-30million (up to €35.6m / $38.8m) and his current deal runs until the summer of 2026.

Finally, Arsenal are said to be considering a move for West Ham’s Kudus as they anticipate the exit of forward Leandro Trossard.

Who is Igor Jesus?