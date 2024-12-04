West Ham are considering a change in manager amid pressure on Julen Lopetegui and Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly on their radar, who’s also admired by Newcastle.

The Hammers lost 3-1 to relegation-battlers Leicester City on Tuesday night, a result that leaves Lopetegui’s side six points above the bottom three.

Lopetegui is the Bookies’ current favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sacked and reports suggest that West Ham are already looking at potential replacements.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, former Juventus boss Allegri is ‘on West Ham’s shortlist’ to replace Lopetegui, while Newcastle are also interested in him.

The report says Allegri is being ‘evaluated’ in detail by West Ham and provides information on the reputed manager’s salary demands, which are ‘very expensive.’

During his time at Juventus (2021-2024), Allegri was on a wage of €7million a year after tax, which equates to roughly £5.8million. It’s claimed that for a job in the Premier League, he would demand a minimum of €8million a year, which is about £6.6million.

The report adds that Allegri could leverage on the fact that he has interest from wealthy clubs in Saudi Arabia to push up any contract offers he may receive. West Ham reportedly pay Lopetegui €4million (£3.3millon) – so they’d have to double their manager spend to appoint Allegri, while it’d also be expensive to sack Lopetegui so soon after appointing him.

‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’

Newcastle have failed to win in their last two games but Eddie Howe’s future hasn’t really been brought into question, although it could be if their current form continues.

Lopetegui is in more immediate danger though. Just two weeks ago reliable reports said his future would depend on West Ham’s performances against Newcastle and Arsenal.

The Hammers beat Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park – an excellent result – but failed to follow it up and were thrashed 5-2 by Arsenal, before losing to Leicester on Tuesday.

West Ham fans were heard chanting ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at the King Power Stadium – an indication as to the level of their frustration.

The Hammers had 31 shots on goal against the Foxes – the most in their entire Premier League history – but ultimately lost the game.

Following the match, Lopetegui said: “It’s hard to explain. It’s hard for all of us, for the players, for the fans.

“We created a lot of chances but we need to be more effective in the opposition’s box. We now have to stand up and look ahead to the next match.”

West Ham face fellow relegation-battlers Wolves on Monday night in what could prove to be a crucial match in Lopetegui’s future.

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan will be releasing exclusive information on West Ham’s manager hunt later today, so watch this space.

West Ham round-up: Kelleher linked / Serie A left-back eyed

Meanwhile, West Ham are reportedly interested in signing a new goalkeeper to compete with under-fire shot-stopper Alphonse Areola and veteran Lukasz Fabianski.

Reports suggest that they are interested in Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher. The 26-year-old could leave Anfield at the end of the season, with Alisson Becker preferred by Arne Slot and Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join next summer.

Chelsea, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Celtic are also interested in the Republic of Ireland international, per reports.

In other news, reports suggest that West Ham are weighing up a move for talented Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu. Tottenham, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also in the race.

