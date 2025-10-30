West Ham United insist they have no intention of selling Lucas Paqueta, but TEAMtalk sources suggest that reports of the midfielder’s desire to leave should be taken seriously.

The 28-year-old remains one of the Hammers’ most important players, having started all nine of their Premier League matches this term, scoring two goals.

However, with West Ham picking up only four points so far and sitting second-bottom of the table, speculation is rife that Paqueta could push for an exit, and three Premier League clubs are confirmed admirers of the midfielder.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has shed light on the situation, addressing the ‘worrying’ situation for West Ham’s supporters.

“The constant speculation about Paqueta is interesting and makes me believe he is now getting itchy feet. West Ham were adamant he would not leave in the summer but I was told his head really was turned by interest in him, even though he was torn because of a sense of loyalty he held to them for sticking by him through a difficult year,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“My West Ham contacts continue to insist there is no desire for the club to sell him but the noises are getting louder that he is keen to go and I am starting to take that more seriously.

“Aston Villa and Spurs were looking at the situation in the summer and Man City wanted him before that, but will any of those clubs pay up to take him away midway through a season? I haven’t heard anything towards that so far.

“Away from this, as it stands, West Ham want to sign a defender and forward in the January window but I am told there is a pretty restricted budget that will limit what they are capable of. It’s a pretty worrying time for their fans.”

READ MORE 👉 Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Sean Dyche takes Nottingham Forest job

Prem trio have shown concrete interest in West Ham star

Paqueta signed for West Ham in a deal worth around £51m in 2022, and he has gone on to make 130 appearances for the club, notching 21 goals and 14 assists.

The Brazilian starts almost every game he is fit for, and losing his creativity and ability to score goals would be hugely detrimental to the Hammers, especially as they find themselves fighting relegation.

As mentioned by Jones, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Manchester City have all shown interest in Paqueta previously, and West Ham have rebuffed advances until now.

Paqueta’s contract runs until 2027 and the club have an option to extend it by a further year, which puts them in a relatively strong negotiating position.

TEAMtalk revealed on October 22 that West Ham are planning to rebuff offers for Paqueta and star winger Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.

However, given their restricted budget and Nuno’s desire to add new faces to his squad, Paqueta’s reported desire to take on a new challenge could force them into a tough decision should a good offer arrive for the playmaker.

West Ham are keen to bring in a defender and a forward this winter, with Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee being one of the targets they are definitely looking at.

DON’T MISS ❌ Five loans that MUST be cancelled ASAP: Liverpool, Man Utd deals

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.