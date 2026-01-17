West Ham fail with spectacular move for Barcelona superstar – Exclusive

West Ham have aimed ultra-high with an audacious move for a Barcelona veteran, though we can reveal they’ve fallen short.

The Hammers have failed with a move to land experienced goalkeeper, Marc Andre ter Stegen, from Barcelona.

West Ham are in the market for a new goalkeeper, as we have previously revealed, as Nuno Espirito Santo was not convinced by their current options in the shape of Alphonse Areola, Mads Hermansen and Lukasz Fabianski.

We confirmed that West Ham had enquired about Chelsea’s Filip Jorgensen earlier this month.

However, we’re told that The Hammers have actually spoken about deals for more than a dozen goalkeepers.

And we can exclusively reveal that West Ham had conversations about a deal for Ter Stegen, who is available to leave Barcelona on loan.

The ultra-experienced 33-year-old is not in Hansi Flick’s thinking and hasn’t been for some time.

However, we can confirm that LaLiga side Girona are close to finalising a deal with Barca that will see Ter Stegen join until the end of the season.

The 44-cap Germany international already has a ‘total agreement’ with Girona in place, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Reporting on X, the transfer guru wrote: “Girona are closing in on deal to sign Marc André ter Stegen on loan deal!

“Total agreement with the German GK who said YES to Girona. There are details to clarify with Barcelona on loan move. Girona, hopeful to get it done next week.”

