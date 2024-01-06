West Ham gunning for Tottenham flop who has greenlight to leave; high transfer fee expected

West Ham have made a winger who floundered at Tottenham one of their “top targets” this month, though a deal certainly won’t be made on the cheap, according to reports.

The Hammers are understood to be weighing up the sale of winger Said Benrahma. The 28-year-old could be in line to return to France, with Lyon among those interested in the tricky wideman.

West Ham reportedly value Benrahma around the £20m mark. If that proves too high of a number for Lyon to stomach, interest from Premier League sides Fulham and Wolves could be explored.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, arrivals are also wanted, especially if major exits are sanctioned. The Evening Standard recently reported West Ham are open to the shock sale of centre-back Nayef Aguerd.

A new striker is on the club’s radar, with Jarrod Bowen generally deployed out of position as a makeshift centre-forward so far this season.

Taking to X, Romano also revealed former Tottenham winger, Steven Bergwijn, is in West Ham’s sights.

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham from PSV Eindhoven in 2020 for a fee in the region of £26.7m.

The Dutchman arrived with high expectations off the back of ripping up the Eredivisie. However, Bergwijn’s spell in north London was largely disappointing, with the forward returning figures of eight goals and 10 assists in 83 matches.

That resulted in a sale back to Ajax in 2022, though Bergwijn could once again be on the move.

Ajax ready to sell, but high fee a problem?

Amid a truly disastrous campaign, Ajax are open to cashing in on one of their highest profile stars. Dutch outlet De Telegraaf confirmed as much in October, with the Amsterdam club hopeful of a lucrative sale to Saudi Arabia.

But per Romano, Bergwijn has now emerged as a key target for West Ham. The reporter stated: “Understand Steven Bergwijn is one of the top targets for West Ham in the January transfer window in case they will be able to find budget after outgoings.

“More Premier League and Saudi clubs are also keen on Bergwijn as he could leave Ajax in case of good proposal.”

On the subject of cost, it doesn’t appear a deal can be made on the cheap despite Ajax’s openness to a sale.

Indeed, Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen previously claimed Ajax hope to collect as much as €40m (approx. £35m) for the attacker this month.

Such a sum would represent a gamble for West Ham, especially as Bergwijn hasn’t dominated the Netherlands like you might have expected since returning to the Eredivisie with Ajax.

Bergwijn has notched seven goals and two assists in 13 league matches in the current campaign. It stands to reason if West Ham do act on their interest, they’ll begin the bidding some way below Ajax’s dream valuation.

