West Ham gunning for Saudi-based winger after Ibrahim Osman rejection sparks move to Crystal Palace or Brighton

West Ham have opened the door for Brighton or Crystal Palace to sign winger Ibrahim Osman despite agreeing personal terms with the player, with David Moyes shifting his focus onto a Saudi Arabia-based forward instead.

West Ham are on the hunt for a new left winger this month. The winter window’s English deadline is 11pm on Thursday, leaving the Hammers just three-and-a-half days to complete their coup.

Nordsjaelland’s Ibrahim Osman, 19, emerged as Moyes No 1 target to bolster his forward line. According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, West Ham quickly struck an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Per Ben Jacobs, the initial expectation was Nordsjaelland would hold out for a fee in the €15m-€20m range.

However, it’s now transpired the Danish side are commanding the elevated sum of €25m before giving the green light to a sale.

That’s led to rampant speculation the deal is in doubt and according to various sources, the move is indeed in serious jeopardy.

Firstly, Romano reported West Ham’s bid of €18m-plus has been rejected. The reporter stressed Osman remains intent on joining the Hammers, though unless Nordsjaelland relax their demands, the move is on ice.

Ben Jacobs added his take, confirming the issue regards the transfer fee and not Osman or his agents.

Furthermore, it was claimed West Ham have no intention of paying the full €25m asking price.

Their reluctance to pay up has opened the door for Crystal Palace or Brighton who are also in the mix for Osman. Per Jacobs, there’s “still a chance [Osman] ends up in England before the window shuts.”

West Ham eye Al-Ittihad’s Jota

The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg then revealed West Ham have quickly fixed their gaze on another winger they admire – Al-Ittihad’s Jota.

Taking to X, Steinberg revealed: “West Ham are exploring a loan deal for Al Ittihad winger Jota after hitch in their move for Ibrahim Osman.

“A very complicated signing to pull off because of the finances but it’s possible.”

Jota, 24, netted Celtic a club-record sale when joining Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad for £25m over the summer.

However, the Portuguese has been used infrequently since making the move and talk of a six-month loan to Spurs had swirled. The Ange Postecoglou connection – having managed Jota at Celtic – likely drove the rumours.

Tottenham ultimately ended up landing Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig instead, though Jota’s future may still lay in London if West Ham make a move.

Jota plays primarily on the left wing, though his two-footedness allows him to operate on either flank with ease.

He notched 28 goals and 26 assists during 82 appearances for Celtic. He won three separate Player of the Month awards while in the SPL.

NEXT BARCELONA BOSS: Mikel Arteta reaches rapid decision on Arsenal future as Klopp ‘dream’ and five-man shortlist to replace Xavi emerges