West Ham have pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the summer after securing a move for a player both Manchester United and Juventus believed would join them.

The centre-back position was always going to be a focus at Man Utd this summer on the back of a campaign in which their defensive woes were laid bare.

With INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe at the helm, it came as no surprise to see Man Utd ramp up a move for Nice centre-back, Jean-Clair Todibo. Indeed, Nice are also owned by Ratcliffe’s INEOS group.

However, a UEFA ruling blocked Man Utd from signing the 24-year-old France international. Clubs can sign and sell players to sister teams, though not if they’re competing in the same competition.

Man Utd and Nice will both compete in the Europa League next term, meaning a Todibo transfer was ruled out.

Speaking back in mid-July, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Man Utd had a deal for Todibo “99%” done before being informed they could not continue.

“Jean-Clair Todibo was 99% a new Manchester United player,” declared Romano. “Everything was done, also on the player’s side, then everything collapsed because of UEFA rules.

“UEFA denied the possibility for any player to join a club with the same ownership playing in the same European competition; so before the final at Wembley, Manchester United prepared everything to have Jean-Clair Todibo as a new player.

“Now, there is nothing ongoing. We had some reports that Manchester United would go legal for this one, but they are not true.

“Manchester United have already left the conversation for Todibo, there is no chance. But he was really almost there, almost done, to join Manchester United.”

West Ham compound Man Utd misery

Man Utd turned their attention to the likes of Leny Yoro, Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt once Todibo’s transfer was ruled out.

What’s more, Juventus emerged as a genuine contender to pick up where Man Utd left off, meaning the Red Devils wouldn’t have to line up against the player they came so close to signing in the Premier League at least.

However, West Ham have now done what Man Utd could not, with multiple trusted sources confirming they’ve successfully hijacked Juve’s move.

David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano were among those to confirm a deal between West Ham and Nice is fully agreed.

Todibo will join the Hammers on a season-long loan that contains an obligation to buy worth €40m/£34.2m. Nice have also inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement and Todibo has agreed personal terms.

READ MORE: Why West Ham have signed Niclas Fullkrug as their striker upgrade: Tactical fit, stats, career so far…

Tim Steidten masterclass

Sporting director Tim Steidten is behind West Ham’s monumental coup, with the German travelling to Nice on Thursday in an attempt to hijack the move.

Steidten’s mission was successful and both he and Todibo are now flying to London where a medical is due to take place today (Friday).

Todibo will take the place of club captain Kurt Zouma who West Ham have agreed to sell to Dubai-based club, Shabab Al-Ahli, who compete in the UAE Pro League.

Despite Zouma having a year remaining on his contract, West Ham agreed to the sale at no cost.

The fact they could shift Zouma’s sizeable salary off the books one year ahead of time was stated as the primary reason behind that unusual decision.

Todibo will be signing No 7 for new boss Julen Lopetegui this window. Wes Foderingham, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug have already joined.

DON’T MISS: Wan-Bissaka to West Ham OFF, but new solution involving Dutch international quickly emerges