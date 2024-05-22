West Ham make first move for Leeds midfield target as Celtic make decision on major sale

Matt O'Riley has been linked with a potential move to the Premier League

West Ham are reportedly set to submit a sizeable opening bid for Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley amid interest in the player from both Leeds United and another major club in.

O’Riley has been impressive for the Scottish Premier League champions this term tallying 37 goal involvements in 48 appearances in all competitions.

That form has seen the Danish international attract interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid and Leeds United.

Celtic rejected a bid for their star midfielder in January, but Atletico are expected to come back in for the player who is an enticing target for ambitious clubs across Europe.

Leeds United are likely to join the ranks of English teams chasing the Celtic playmaker if they can beat Southampton in the play-off final this weekend.

O’Riley has already attracted the attention of the Premier League trio of West Ham, Brighton and Everton.

West Ham prepare bid for sought-after Celtic star

We understand that Celtic are willing to sell the player if the price is right this summer and will be powerless to prevent his sale if a sizeable offer comes their way.

O’Riley joined the Scottish giants from MK Dons in 2022 for a modest £1.5million but it is unlikely that the Hoops will consider any offers of less than £15 million and reports suggest they will hold out for a fee somewhere close to the Scottish record £25 million they bagged from Arsenal for Kieran Tierney in 2019.

Brendan Rodgers doesn’t want to lose the player but Celtic might not be able to resist a particularly juicy offer.

Celtic are not currently in a position where they have to sell their star players given the huge injection of cash they are set to receive for competing in the restructured Champions League.

That means they can hold out for a record fee for a player who can also enhance his reputation in Germany this summer after being selected for Denmark’s Euro 2024 squad.

Leeds United will need to reinforce significantly whether they reach the Premier League this term or have to go back to the drawing board next season but might be priced out of this move.

West Ham have shown a degree of ambition that suggests they might be willing to match or better an offer that comes in from Atletico.

Meanwhile Everton’s transfer activity will likely hinge on when or if a takeover bid is accepted and processed by the Premier League.