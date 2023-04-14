West Ham poised to rival Leeds for LaLiga star who made history at the World Cup

Highly-rated Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine ‘Bono’ Bounou is reportedly eyeing a move to the Premier League, with West Ham and Leeds set to battle for his signature.

The 32-year-old caught the attention of several top European clubs after helping Morocco get to the semi-finals of the World Cup last year – making them the first African nation to reach that stage.

Bono also starred in Sevilla’s recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United in the Europa League quarter finals, which is a competition that the shot stopper has won before with the Spanish club.

However, the keeper has actually found himself behind Marko Dmitrovic in the pecking order recently, with manager Jose Luis Mendilibar preferring him for league fixtures.

This has left Bono craving more first team minutes, hence his willingness to leave Sevilla this summer.

As previously noted by TEAMtalk, Leeds could look to replace Illan Meslier – who is being linked with a move to Chelsea – with Bono this summer.

However, according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, West Ham are ready to rival the Whites for his signature.

READ MORE: Exclusive: West Ham hold biggest interest in key Middlesbrough man amid Leicester, Crystal Palace competition

Bono is eyeing a Premier League move

As per Mundo Deportivo, Bono’s entourage have already begun scouring the transfer market for his next destination.

They note that Villarreal have registered an interest in the shot stopper, along with Real Sociedad, Valencia and Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

However, with Bono allegedly keen to make a switch to an English club, he could prefer to join West Ham or Leeds.

As mentioned, Leeds may be in the market for a new number one this summer; with Meslier now a key target for Chelsea, as well as Tottenham.

West Ham, meanwhile, will see Lukasz Fabianski celebrate his 38th birthday next week, so they could do with bringing in a younger keeper for next season.

But, Bono is unlikely to want to join a team playing in the Championship, so the two sides will first have to secure their Premier League status.

Indeed, both the Hammers and the Whites currently find themselves in the midst of a heated relegation battle.

West Ham picked up a crucial three points against Fulham last Saturday, but David Moyes’ team are still only three points away from the drop zone.

Leeds, on the other hand, are only outside the bottom three by two points and were dealt a heavy blow by fellow strugglers Crystal Palace last week- who beat them 5-1 at Elland Road.

Incredibly, there are still as many as nine teams involved in the relegation dog fight, as we edge towards the final weeks of the season.

READ MORE: Leeds face battle with Championship pair for Belgian midfielder whose future is in the air