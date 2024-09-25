West Ham are reportedly set to launch a large bid for Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Julio Enciso, who is down the pecking order at the Amex.

The Hammers were one of the busiest clubs in Europe in the summer transfer window, backing their new manager Julen Lopetegui with eight new signings.

West Ham brought in some big names such as Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Jean-Clair Todibo – who could get his first Hammers start against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup tonight.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Lopetegui and his recruitment team are already looking to strengthen the squad further in January, with a move for Enciso being lined up.

The report claims that West Ham are ‘preparing’ to submit an opening offer of £34m for the Paraguayan international in January.

Enciso signed for Brighton in the summer of 2022 for £10m and has shown flashes of brilliance during his time at the club, but Fabian Hurzeler doesn’t seem to trust him as a regular starter.

He has played just 39 minutes of Premier League football so far this term, with Hurzeler opting to start Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck ahead of him.

Brighton are known for selling their signings for huge profits and they would certainty have to consider a £34m bid for Enciso should it arrive.

The 20-year-old has just two years remaining on his Seagulls’ contract, so failure to extend his terms before next summer could result in his departure.

It would also give West Ham the upper hand in negotiations as Brighton would no doubt be desperate to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2026.

However, West Ham’s big net spent over the summer means it is unlikely that they’ll be able to splash out on big-money additions in January, without player sales happening first.

So we would suggest that until West Ham part ways with one of their players, a January move for Enciso is unlikely.

Meanwhile, West Ham have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and TEAMtalk understands that he is keen to secure a Premier League move in 2025.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the Egyptian international, who has scored four goals in four Bundesliga games so far this season.

However, it would take a fee of as much as £40m (€47.5m / $52.8m) to convince Frankfurt to sell amid growing interest in the striker’s services from England, so whether West Ham are willing to go that high remains to be seen.

