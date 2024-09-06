West Ham have made a former Liverpool favourite a ‘top target’ and the Hammers are ‘pushing’ to complete an immediate deal that would negate a worrying squad oversight, according to a report.

The summer window was a monumental one for West Ham, with no fewer than NINE first-team players arriving.

Signing up in permanent deals were Wes Foderingham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez, Luis Guilherme, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

Joining those seven players in the capital were loanees Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler. Todibo’s deal contains an obligation to buy worth €40m (£33.7m / $44.3m)

But despite the fact West Ham have added two new centre-backs (Kilman and Todibo), they’ve emerged on the other side of the transfer window with just three centre-backs in situ. The other is Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Thilo Kehrer was sold to Monaco for £9.5m and Angelo Ogbonna joined Watford upon expiry of his contract.

Elsewhere, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma both secured loan moves away in the final stages of the window.

Zouma joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Orobah and will not return to West Ham given he’s in the final year of his deal. Aguerd joined Spanish outfit Real Sociedad, though his deal does not contain an option/obligation to buy.

The end result of the club’s mass dealings is Julen Lopetegui only has three senior centre-backs to choose from.

Indeed, 19-year-old academy graduate Kaelan Casey – who is a centre-half – was named on the bench last time out in the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

West Ham do not have European football adding to their fixture congestion this season. Nonetheless, it would be risky in the extreme to rely on just three players to cover two positions over the course of a full season.

West Ham moving for Joel Matip

As such, a fresh report from Football Insider claims West Ham are making a move for ex-Liverpool centre-back, Joel Matip.

FI state West Ham are ‘pushing to complete’ the immediate acquisition of the 33-year-old who is a free agent.

Matip’s vast experience and faultless displays for Liverpool over many a year have reportedly made him a ‘top target’ for Hammers chiefs.

Matip is not known for his durability and did spent a frustrating amount of time in the treatment room during his eight-year stay with Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Matip rarely put a foot wrong when on the pitch and given he’d be signed as a depth piece, he wouldn’t be required to play week in week out anyway.

Matip missed the vast bulk of the 2023/24 campaign after suffering a serious ACL injury on December 2, 2023.

However, the veteran is now fully recovered from his knee issue and West Ham are said to be willing to take a chance on the player who was a cult hero on Merseyside.

Given Matip is available via free agency, he can be signed and registered outside of the transfer window.

Matip might have stayed at Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp remained

Back when Klopp was still head honcho at Liverpool, the German publicly put pressure on owners FSG to offer Matip a new contract.

Klopp suggested Liverpool “will show their class” when hinting Matip SHOULD be offered a new deal back in December of 2023 – one month before he announced he would be leaving the club.

“I’m pretty sure the club will show their class,” said Klopp. “We have to make a decision with Joel with how things look after that.”

Klopp was again asked about Matip’s future and when quizzed directly on if a new deal is possible, replied: “I would say so but it’s not my decision.”

But when Klopp announced his departure, going with him went any pressure FSG felt to give Matip a new contract.

Ultimately, Liverpool elected to let Matip walk and they took the same decision with Thiago Alcantara who was in a similar situation.

Like Matip, Thiago was a top performer when fit, though was the wrong side of 30 and had often struggled to stay fit. Thiago subsequently chose to retire rather than continue his playing career elsewhere.

Liverpool haven’t missed a beat without Matip and Thiago in their ranks, though that’s not to say Matip wouldn’t be an incredibly useful addition for a club who are light at the back like West Ham.

