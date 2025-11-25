West Ham seriously considering shock striker signing that could backfire – sources

West Ham will consider whether they should compete for the signing of Santiago Gimenez in January in a move that comes with a sizeable risk of backfiring, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The Hammers have had the AC Milan forward in mind as a long term target for some time, and are pondering how to try their luck in the January window.

The situation should be approached with some caution though, given their poor track record of signing strikers.

West Ham are looking for options at a time when Niclas Fullkrug is expected to exit – but 24-year-old Gimenez has not scored a single Serie A goal this season and has been sidelined recently with an ankle issue.

Brentford and Sunderland have both been linked with the 24-year-old Mexican front man, amid growing expectation he may become available.

So far AC Milan have played down speculation that they have begun looking for replacements for Gimenez – and additionally the striker has held some caution over a move to England.

West Ham are scouring Europe for options at the moment.

Ideally they would sign a striker who understands the Premier League – to give them a better chance of making an immediate impact – but options are few and far between.

It has led to new explorations on the continent, with Germany and Italy becoming two areas of focus.

Today’s biggest transfer stories – £133m Chelsea deals / Triple Arsenal agreement nears / Real Madrid’s first 2026 signing

Elsewhere, Chelsea are planning to raid FC Porto for striker Samu Aghehowa and midfielder Victor Froholdt, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal are edging ever “closer” towards a major agreement with a star player, with two more big names also due to discuss new contracts.

And finally, Romano has named the first signing that Real Madrid plan to make in 2026, and while Liverpool fans will be relieved to know that it is not Ibrahima Konate, Tottenham Hotspur will be hugely disappointed to learn that it is a player that they have made ‘enquires’ for in the second transfer window in a row.