West Ham snub of former Man Utd man revealed as Steidten eyes Championship star to replace failed signing

West Ham snubbed Wilfried Zaha in January; may sign Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester this summer

The West Ham hierarchy have big plans for the summer, with David Moyes reportedly on the way out and several new signings expected.

The Scottish manager led the London side to Europa Conference League glory last term but it is ‘increasingly likely’ he’ll be replaced ahead of next season.

Moyes has made some impressive signings this term, with new additions such as Mohammed Kudus, James Ward-Prowse and Carlos Alcaraz all playing a key role for his team.

West Ham currently sit in eighth place in the Premier League table and are once again in with a shout of European football.

Their technical director Tim Steidten believes that more additions are needed for them to reach the next level, however.

According to The Guardian, Steidten looked at signing former Manchester United and Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on loan from Galatasaray in January.

However, Moyes ‘didn’t think the 31-year-old would improve the team’ and in fact, ‘did not feel any potential signings would have lifted the squad’s level.’ West Ham turned down the chance to sign Zaha as a result

West Ham plot signing of Leicester City star

Steidten has already begun drawing up a shortlist of targets for the upcoming summer window and TuttoJuve claim that West Ham are considering a move for Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and reports suggest that negotiations over an extension are currently at a standstill.

This has caught the attention of several clubs, with Everton, Crystal Palace, Juventus, Fenerbahce, Getafe and Sevilla all keeping tabs on his situation.

Ndidi has played a key role in Leicester‘s push for immediate promotion back to the Premier League having made 29 Championship appearances this term, scoring three goals and making five assists in the process.

He netted in Leicester’s 2-1 win over West Brom on Sunday, a result that could have huge ramifications in the title race.

Ndidi could be brought in by West Ham as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, who has struggled for form after joining on loan from Manchester City in January.

There is no option to buy Phillips permanently in the Hammer’s agreement with Man City but as things stand, they have no interest in making his move permanent.

Snapping up Ndidi could, therefore, prove to be a great bit of business if Leicester fail to tie him down to fresh terms.