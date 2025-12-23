West Ham in talks to sign Brazil int’l striker after £100m Championship raid crumbles – Sources

West Ham United have opened talks with Cruzeiro over a January deal for Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge, though an enquiry into a Championship forward has quickly come to nothing after a slightly tongue-in-cheek £100m valuation was quoted.

23-year-old Jorge, who earned his first senior cap for Brazil earlier in 2025, has emerged as one of the leading options for West Ham coming into January. The right-footer has been lethal throughout the current calendar year, notching 26 goals and providing nine assists for Cruzeiro in 46 appearances.

We can confirm the Hammers have held talks with intermediaries and all involved are looking to put a deal together.

Cruzeiro are asking for a deal worth €30m / £26.2m, and had an offer worth roughly that amount earlier in December from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg.

Jorge has not been overly keen to move to Russia, and was waiting on a move to one of Europe’s bigger leagues and a switch to England does appeal.

However, sources have informed me that a deal is not close to being agreed, and there’s plenty that must still be thrashed out before Jorge can land in London.

West Ham want a loan with an obligation to make it permanent if they stay up, but for the clause to kick-in, Jorge would also need to figure in a certain amount of games and score a certain amount of goals during the loan period.

Cruzerio, for their part, want a more simplified deal that becomes permanent if West Ham merely stay up. Talks have continued, but at this moment an agreement between the clubs is not close.

West Ham have stepped up their interest in a new striker at a time when Niclas Fullkrug is on the cusp of joining Serie A giants AC Milan.

We can reveal the German’s loan move will NOT include an obligation to buy, and West Ham agreed to those terms. Fullkrug made it clear he only wanted to join Milan, forcing West Ham’s hand.

Now, West Ham will use some of the money they are saving to bring in at least one new striker and that could be Jorge, as talks continue.

£100m Championship player… no thanks

We understand West Ham will not be channelling their winter window funds towards Championship stand0out Haji Wright.

The American has played a starring role in helping fire Frank Lampard’s Coventry City to the top of the table and opening up a healthy 11-point gap to third-placed Ipswich Town.

We can confirm West Ham made enquiries but we’re told the Sky Blues have made it clear the American is not available for sale next month.

A gargantuan £100m price tag was floated, perhaps a little tongue-in cheek. Coventry understandably feel a sale would have a hugely adverse impact on their promotion charge, which of course, could be worth around £100m to the club.

An enquiry into the availability of Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood was also made, but again, he has little interest in signing up for West Ham’s relegation battle.

