West Ham target and ex-Tottenham star ‘open’ to £20m Premier League move

West Ham target Steven Bergwijn has reportedly informed his entourage that he is ‘open’ to a Premier League or Bundesliga move – amid Ajax’s ongoing struggles.

West Ham have been linked with the former Tottenham winger for much of the past season and in January the 26-year-old admitted he was aware of the Hammers links.

When asked if he would play for Ajax next season, he told Dutch publication Voetbal International: “I assume so. I have a contract until 2027, so that makes sense. But of course, in football you never know what can happen.

“I’m only 26, so, of course, you keep all options open. One day I would like to play in the Premier League again, I think that remains the best competition. I also had a very nice time there, at Tottenham.

“I learned a lot, but in the end, this was better for me. Now I just play everything, at Ajax. I now assume that this will also be the case after the summer. Of course, I have also read about interest from West Ham United, but as far as I know, nothing is happening.”

Since then, however, a lot has happened. For the second year running, Ajax will not qualify for the Champions League and the best they can hope for is the Europa League; as they look set to finish fifth in the Eredivisie.

The Athletic reported that the futures of former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson and Bergwijn had been cast into doubt due to ‘financial problems’ at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Ajax run into financial trouble

The Dutch giants have no specific desire to let either man leave but the reality of the club’s financial situation may force them into trying to balance the books via player sales this summer.

Moreover, there is a great deal of uncertainty over who will be their next manager, with former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter turning down the role and their search for a new boss proving unproductive so far.

Amid this current malaise, Bergwijn – who has scored 29 goals and bagged 11 assists in 75 games for Ajax since signing from Tottenham in 2022 for £26.8m – could be heading for pastures new at the end of the season.

This week, Fabrizio Romano claimed the former PSV Eindhoven ace could be made available for £20m this summer but no negotiations have begun so far.

Now, Dutch journalist Johan Inan states Bergwijn’s representatives have told the Amsterdam side that he is up for a potential exit.

Bergwijn ‘open’ to transfer move

He said, via Netherlands publication Algemeen Dagblad: “A month ago, his management informed the club that they were open to a move. That could be a sporting step to the Bundesliga or Premier League, where West Ham United is still interested.”

From West Ham’s perspective, they are understood to be keen to strengthen their attacking options, with the Hammers relying heavily on the goals and assists of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

With summer bids expected for both wingers, especially Bowen, Bergwijn could be a good replacement or act as ideal competition for the dynamic duo.

However, with former Sevilla, Real Madrid, and Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui seemingly primed to take over from David Moyes as manager for next season, it remains to be seen if Bergwijn would be wanted under the Spaniard.