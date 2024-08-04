West Ham are building a formidable squad under new manager Julen Lopetegui and are reportedly weighing up a move for a former Barcelona man targeted by Arsenal.

The Hammers have brought in Crysencio Summerville, Luis Guilherme, Max Kilman and Wes Foderingham so far but their business isn’t done yet.

They are on the verge of completing a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug who was in fine form for the German giants last season, helping them reach the Champions League final.

West Ham have agreed to pay around £27m for the 31-year-old Germany international.

Lopetegui is also keen to bring in another midfielder before the transfer window slams shut and according to Football Insider, West Ham are interested in Sergi Roberto.

The 32-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired last month and they are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer, per the report.

Roberto made over 350 appearances for Barcelona and won 20 major trophies during his time at the Camp Nou, including two Champions Leagues.

Lopetegui has ambitious aims for the coming season and bringing in a serial winner like Roberto on a free transfer could prove to be an excellent bit of business.

Arsenal also keen on ex-Barca star

West Ham aren’t the only Premier League team interested in signing Roberto, however.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are also exploring a potential move for the Spain international as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield options.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino but reports suggest they could sign Roberto too in a blockbuster double swoop.

Lopetegui knows Roberto well from his brief stint as Spain manager and that could give West Ham an advantage.

They already have a stronger squad on paper than they did last term and they will be dreaming of challenging for a top four spot this season.

But joining an Arsenal team who will be challenging for trophies this season also represents a tempting option for the midfielder so the race is far from over.

It will be interesting to see if either of the Premier League sides send a contract offer for Roberto in the coming days.

West Ham and Arsenal must move quickly though as several LaLiga sides and clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping tabs on his situation.

