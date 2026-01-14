West Ham United are hopeful Fulham will become more open to a transfer for Adama Traore as negotiations restart behind the scenes, sources have revealed to us.

The Hammers are seeking players with Premier League experience as they look to strengthen their squad in the fight against relegation. Sources close to Fulham acknowledge that a deal is likely to develop and that fresh talks are expected to take place.

West Ham made initial contact before the transfer window opened and believed they could move quickly to secure an agreement, reuniting the winger with his former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, Fulham were reluctant to allow Traore to leave during a busy and important period, with Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi both away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marco Silva has continued to use Traore in recent matches, but once Fulham return to full strength the situation is expected to become more flexible.

Traore is not viewed as part of Fulham’s long-term plans beyond this season, though Silva is keen to receive assurances that he will be adequately replaced should he depart this month.

We revealed on January 3 that West Ham are still confident they will land the Spaniard but are exploring backup options just in case.

Sources confirmed to us back in October that Nuno is plotting a stunning reunion with Traore to help West Ham get closer to 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

Traore is not the only experienced star the Hammers are interested in, as they have initiated a broad approach of scouring Europe for potential reinforcements.

We can confirm that they have also made an enquiry for Monaco’s former Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier.

The versatile star, who can operate either in defence or midfield and who has won 49 caps for England on the international stage, left Spurs for Bayern Munich in January 2024, before moving to the south of France in May 2025.

However, he could return to the Premier League this month.

