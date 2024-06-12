West Ham United are believed to be keen on signing Galatasaray winger Wilfried Zaha, sparking hopes that he might make a return to the Premier League this summer.

However, Zaha has come out to suggest that he wants to stay in Turkey despite rumours that he has made a difficult start to life in Istanbul away from the pitch.

With the first links between West Ham and Zaha only just established, reporters reached out to the former Manchester United attacker who would shut down any suggestion that he is unsettled at Galatasaray.

The 31-year-old joined Galatasaray on a free transfer from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2023, and after a period of settling in, quickly found some of his best form to help the Turkish giants surge to the Super Lig title with an incredible 102-point haul.

Zaha netted 10 goals and notched five assists as he helped his side win the top-flight title as their fourth-highest goal-scorer. His 42 appearances for Galatasaray suggest that he has settled in well and is a valued member of the squad.

While it is easy to see why, West Ham and Julen Lopetegui would be eager to bring Zaha in, the Ivory Coast international has told members of the Turkish football press that he will be staying put.

West Ham want Wilfried Zaha

Zaha signed a three-year contract when he joined Galatasaray from Crystal Palace last summer leaving him with another two years to run on his deal.

At this stage it appears that his contract did not include any kind of release clause and he is currently the second-highest paid player at the club behind only star striker Mauro Icardi.

If he maintained the same wages after a move to West Ham he would also be the Hammers’ number two earner behind Lucas Paqueta, although the Brazilian midfielder might be struck off the wage bill if he is suspended over pending betting charges.

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten might be tasked with finding Lopetegui another right-footed left-winger of Premier League quality with the clock ticking down towards next season.

Zaha wouldn’t be the first player to publicly dismiss a move while privately entertaining talks over a move, but the speed with which he shut down the rumours suggest that he doesn’t want to be caught offside by his employer.

