Will the signing of Niclas Fullkrug signal the end of Danny Ings' West Ham career?

Niclas Fullkrug’s arrival could signal the end of Danny Ings’ West Ham United career, it has emerged, with the club ready to listen to offers for the forward.

West Ham announced the signing of Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund on Monday, with the capture of the German international forward for a fee of £27million considered a major coup for new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the summer transfer window so far, splashing out on the likes of Luis Guilherme (from Palmeiras), Max Kilman (Wolves) and Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) for a combined total of £90.5m.

The signing of Fullkrug was swiftly followed on Tuesday by the arrival of Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who has joined on a free transfer from Real Betis as Lopetegui works to reshape the West Ham squad.

With a flood of new arrivals, it has emerged that West Ham will have to sell before they can add more players before the transfer deadline on August 30.

And Ings is a prime candidate to be move on before the window shuts, with West Ham ready to accept offers for the 32-year-old.

Danny Ings’ West Ham future uncertain

A report by Football Insider has claimed that West Ham “cannot afford and do not have space for” more striking reinforcements currently, with Ings likely to be scarified so the club can make further additions.

While it is thought that Lopetegui believes both Ings and Michail Antonio have something to offer this season, West Ham could consider offers for stars on the fringes of the first team.

Ings, whose contract is due to expire next summer, has largely struggled since arriving at the London Stadium from Aston Villa in January 2023, scoring just four goals in 52 appearances.

However, the former Burnley and Liverpool forward’s wage demands could be a major hurdle to any potential exit, with Ings, who currently earns £120,000 per week, believed to be unprepared to take a pay cut.

The uncertainty surrounding Ings’ future comes after it emerged that West Ham stars Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus have both attracted interest from Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe could launch a sensation double-deal raid on West Ham for Kudus and Bowen if Newcastle lose Anthony Gordon to Liverpool.

