West Ham trapped, as January exit takes shape for star who’ll leave in cut-price deal

A Champions League contender have been tipped to raid West Ham United for Pablo Fornals in January, and the type of sum they can expect to receive won’t go down well in east London, per a report.

Fornals, 27, is a player David Moyes has always been able to rely on during his stint in the capital. The Spaniard featured in 104 matches over the past two seasons, culminating in the club’s Europa Conference League success in which Fornals was a second half substitute.

The versatile midfielder has appeared in six of West Ham’s seven matches this term.

However, the bulk of those outings have come from the bench, with new signings such as Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Mohamed Kudus favoured. Retaining Lucas Paqueta – who came close to joining Manchester City over the summer – is another sizeable barrier between Fornals and regular game-time moving forward.

Now, according to Spanish outlet El Sevillista, Fornals’ spell with the Hammers could be coming to an end once the winter window opens its doors.

Fornals is in the final year of his contract and as such, will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1.

West Ham Zone state West Ham’s attempts to tie Fornals down to a new contract have not succeeded.

The Athletic previously revealed West Ham have a club option for an extra 12 months. However, if Fornals doesn’t intend to sign a longer term deal it may make sense to avoid triggering the option for a player who may see his future elsewhere.

An exit at some stage in 2024 now looks the likeliest outcome. But to ensure Fornals doesn’t leave for nothing, a sale to Sevilla in January has been tipped.

El Sevillista state Sevilla held talks over signing Fornals over the summer, though a move failed to materialise thanks to the ‘high price’ requested by West Ham.

Sevilla – who are competing in this year’s Champions League – have kept their interest alive. Rather than wait until next summer when Fornals may be available for nothing, it’s claimed they are mulling whether to accelerate their pursuit by signing Fornals in January.

West Ham’s ability to hold out for a sizeable sum has weakened thanks to the player’s contract situation. As such, it’s claimed just a ‘negligible’ bid will be enough to seal a deal.

Sevilla have begun the new campaign in stuttering fashion, picking up just seven points from a possible 18 in LaLiga.

Their UCL home opener against French side Lens finished in a 1-1 draw. With results not what they hoped, Sevilla chiefs hope to make a January splash to help arrest their season and Fornals is the man they’re turning to.

