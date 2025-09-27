One replacement option for Potter is seen as too big a gamble by West Ham

The reason why West Ham United are unlikely to make a move for a highly-rated manager who’s also been linked with Manchester United can be revealed after Graham Potter lost his job at the London Stadium.

Potter was the most under-pressure manager in the Premier League after winning only one of West Ham’s first six games of the new season between the top flight and the Carabao Cup. The former ill-fated Chelsea boss has only been in the job since January, but came under scrutiny as the Hammers aim to avoid a relegation battle.

Given the current trend of results, Potter has succumbed to the pressure. But West Ham would only pick a replacement they are confident enough in.

And with that in mind, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones can reveal why Kieran McKenna, who has 83 wins in charge of Ipswich Town – and has also been tipped for a return to Manchester United, where he was once on the coaching staff – is unlikely to convince the decision makers in East London.

“I see links with McKenna, but I don’t see how either West Ham or Man United can gamble on him in this specific moment,” explains Jones.

“I know that West Ham have considered it to be too risky. Turning to a Championship manager is not a guarantee of things being any better than they are under Graham Potter.

“By the same token could United really turn to the Ipswich manager if they decide that another high profile appointment has not worked out? Obviously there are historical links, which make it seem somewhat feasible yet when you consider this is a club that were aiming to win the Premier League by 2028 it really would seem an extremely brave decision.

“At some stage, McKenna is going to get an opportunity again in the Premier League but I do not see the current situation at either of those clubs being the moment that opens it up.”

McKenna remains under contract at Portman Road until 2028, having signed a long-term contract extension after promotion to the Premier League in 2024, in the face of interest from Chelsea and Brighton.

Ipswich went on to suffer relegation and have suffered a mixed start to life back in the Championship, but the 39-year-old McKenna remains a manager who may have potential for the future.

In West Ham’s case, though, what’s needed right now are immediate results rather than future prospects.

Next West Ham manager: The other candidates

While McKenna might not be what they’re looking for right now, West Ham are not oblivious to the fact that they need to have some alternatives to Potter in mind.

Former manager Slaven Bilic has been considered as a candidate for a potential vacancy, having last led the club between 2015 and 2017. Bilic is out of work after leaving Al-Fateh in 2024.

Also in the running is Gary O’Neil, another former West Ham player who’s waiting for a return to management. Last in charge of Wolves, there are some risks attached to that potential appointment as well.

Seasoned Premier League managers like Sean Dyche and Nuno Espirito Santo are also contenders, but would prefer long-term projects, while West Ham are open to stabilising with a short-term replacement for Potter.

