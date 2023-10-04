West Ham won’t be rushed into Moyes contract decision; two names in frame for new No 9 role

West Ham plans for the future will come into focus at the end of this year as they face a key decision regarding David Moyes and also on how to shape-up their attack.

On the back of winning the Europa Conference League last season West Ham have enjoyed a promising start to the campaign, with the club seventh in the league and scoring in every game so far.

There is a feeling that the momentum on the pitch is mirrored off it, thanks to good recruitment in the summer.

James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez have settled well and the club are still excited about the impact Mohammed Kudus will start to make. It was always anticipated he would need a little time to make his mark on the starting XI and a patient approach has been planned.

There has been particular satisfaction about the fact that Declan Rice’s departure has not had a negative impact, but we are fast approaching a time when the club’s evolution comes back into the spotlight.

Manager David Moyes has not yet got assurances over his long-term future at West Ham United and the Hammers are about to step up their search for a new striker.

The boss will see his contract expire at the end of this season and the decision making process around him remaining will need to intensify.

Winning over the doubters

Winning a trophy last season has elevated his status and after initial friction with technical director Tim Steidten over transfers, Moyes has shown credentials that keep him in the frame as one of the Premier League’s leading managers.

There have been concerns over his style of play but there is a balance to be struck between that and picking up results – which Moyes has been doing.

Some of his doubters have been won over, yet sources say there is not yet any guarantee over how his situation plays out.

It is expected the club will bide their time to make sure they do not make an emotive decision, and that may even drag to later in the season. But Moyes will feel he has done more than enough to earn an extension.

In the meantime, West Ham’s recruitment team want to find a new forward that fits with their vision of the future for January.

Guirassy and Ekitike linked

Michail Antonio continues to be seen as their first choice front man and while Mohammed Kudus could be used in that role, there is an intention to bring in a new No 9 option.

We revealed on Tuesday that Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart is one of the names on their radar, but in typical West Ham fashion the net is being cast wide to ensure they are well covered.

Hugo Ekitike is another name being mentioned again as a potential target as it is reported he will be allowed to move on from Paris Saint-Germain.

Sources feel unsure about the level of club he is expecting on the back of just leaving Reims to join PSG on a permanent basis in July.

However, with new European pedigree the Hammers would appear a better option than the likes of Everton and Crystal Palace, who have also been linked.

READ MORE: West Ham tipped to replace dependable star with Prem upgrade after making contact for January deal