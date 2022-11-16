Wigan owner flies into UK for talks with appointment of former Everton favourite likely

TEAMtalk can reveal Wigan owner Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has flown into the UK as the club step up their hunt to bring in a new manager.

Latics are searching for a new manager following the surprise sacking of Leam Richardson just last week after a poor run of form.

Richardson, who had only signed a new three-year deal on 25 October, was axed after the club slipped into the relegation zone following a run of six defeats in seven games.

Rob Kelly is currently in caretaker charge at the DW Stadium and guided the side to a win over Blackpool last weekend, but the club are keen to name a permanent replacement for Richardson as soon as possible.

Talks with managerial candidates are now at an advanced stage. As such, Al-Jasmi, who owns Phoenix 2021 Limited, the UK-based company which bought Wigan in March 2021, has arrived in England for further negotiations.

Former Everton coach Duncan Ferguson is the current frontrunner for the job at Wigan after holding talks with club officials.

Ferguson, 50, is keen to take his first sole managerial role after leaving Everton in the summer.