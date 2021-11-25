Wigan issue statement after Charlie Wyke collapses before game

Wigan Athletic have announced striker Charlie Wyke will not be available for “the immediate future” after collapsing in training.

Wyke collapsed prior to Wigan’s League Two clash with Cambridge United, which finished 2-2. Late goals from Will Keane and Callum Lang rescued a point. It also means Wigan are still very much in the hunt for automatic promotion.

Wyke, 28, signed for the club ahead of the new season from promotion rivals Sunderland on a free transfer. He has since scored five goals in 17 matches for the club. This includes a double in a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley.

However, the club said he had treatment from the club’s medical staff, and has gone on to hospital for continued monitoring.

In the statement, the club said: “We are pleased to say Charlie is in a stable condition. He is in communication with his family, hospital staff and the Club’s medical team.

“Charlie will continue to be monitored closely by an independent medical consultant and the Club’s medical staff.”

Club thanks NHS for Wyke response

Club chief executive Mal Brannagan added: “First and foremost, the absolute priority for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic is Charlie’s health and wellbeing and providing support to him and his family.

Pep backed to lead Man City to Holy Grail as Champions League chances are rated

“As a Club, we would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to all of the staff within the NHS who, within what we know are challenging times, were excellent in their response and subsequent care for Charlie, working together with our medical team.

“Clearly this news will cause alarm, though we would politely request that the privacy of Charlie and his family is respected. At the appropriate time, we will look to provide further updates to our supporters.”

Read More: Former Arsenal star offered chance to join Wigan after career admission