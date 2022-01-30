Wolves could revive a summer suggestion as Jorge Mendes works his magic to move a pressured star before the transfer deadline, it’s been claimed.

The Molineux outfit‘s recruitment policy of signing Portuguese players has been well documented and sees them have a lot of contact with super-agent Mendes. He represents not only their manager Bruno Lage, but also several of his fellow countrymen who play for the club.

As is the nature of his job, Mendes is always looking for opportunities in the market.

And last year he saw a potential move for Wolves involving out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

At the time, the former Arsenal man rejected the proposal. But his situation has changed in the months that have passed since then.

Ramsey has remained in the shadows in Turin and pressure is growing on him to leave. The Old Lady want a solution in the remainder of the winter window.

Italian outlet Calciomercato believe Wolverhampton could be the ‘right move’ for the Welshman.

Wolves are enjoying a fine campaign in Lage’s debut season in the Premier League. Sitting in 8th, they are well in contention for European qualification.

And that is an enticing potential. Other clubs interested in Ramsey aren’t able to offer him that either.

Aston Villa were briefly linked with the 31-year-old, but they are eight points behind Wolves.

Burnley have been heavily mentioned in the discussion. However, the Prem’s basement side do not appeal to the player.

And another side previously named, Crystal Palace, pulled out of a deal to sign him as it was too complicated.

It now seems with Newcastle signing Bruno Guimaraes that Wolves are the only remaining option for Juve and Ramsey.

Wolves dodge Newcastle bullet

Meanwhile, Wolves look to have escaped a potentially harmful late January transfer raid.

Captain Conor Coady could’ve been the subject of a last-minute transfer offer from Newcastle, as reported by the Daily Star.

That would have been a massive blow to Lage, who is already lacking in centre-back options and relies heavily on Coady’s presence.

However, the richest club in world football have instead agreed a £13m deal to sign Brighton’s Dan Burn. That means those at Molineux can breathe a sigh of relief.

