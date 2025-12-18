Wolves are looking to back Rob Edwards in the January window, and we understand one player they are looking at is Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and they lead three rivals in the race for his signature.

The Molineux club are in desperate need of reinforcements as they look to bounce back from a disastrous start that’s seen them pick up just two points from 16 Premier League games.

No club has ever had a lower points total than Wolves at this stage of the season in Premier League history, but they are set to back Edwards with new additions in next month’s transfer window.

One area the manager is keen to strengthen is in attack, and he has his eye on a versatile player who can play in a multitude of positions.

Fernandez-Pardo, the 20-year-old, who can play as a winger on either flank or as a centre-forward, has enjoyed a very good campaign in France thus far with two goals and three assists to his name.

We can reveal that the Lille star has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

Wolves could therefore face competition as they plot a move for Fernandez-Pardo, but the West Midlands side are in a strong position to make a move.

Wolves among FOUR clubs chasing Lille forward

Our sources confirm that Brentford, Leeds and West Ham are amongst the clubs to have watched him this season, but we can reveal that it is Wolves who are showing the strongest interest.

Fernandez-Pardo joined Lille in 2024 from Gent for €12m (£10.5m, $14m) and is believed to be open to the prospect of moving to England.

Fernandez-Pardo is a Belgian Under-19 international but he qualifies to play for Italy and Spain.

He was called up to the Spanish Under-20 squad this summer ahead of the World Cup in Chile, but ultimately withdrew from the side.

The youngster broke into Lille’s first team last season, and has scored six goals in 47 appearances in total for the French side.

Fernandez-Pardo has experience in both the Champions League and Europa League and views a switch to England as potentially the perfect next step for his career.

He is contracted with Lille until 2029, which puts the French side in a strong negotiating position, so it could take a sizeable fee to lure him away.

