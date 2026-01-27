Wolves have opened negotiations with Ligue 1 side Marseille as they look to strike a loan deal for England midfielder Angel Gomes, TEAMtalk can confirm, with details of the talks revealed.

The former Manchester United academy star has struggled for regular minutes under Roberto De Zerbi this season, and the French club are now prepared to let him leave in search of consistent game time.

That situation has alerted Wolves, who are pushing hard to bring the versatile playmaker back to the Premier League.

Rob Edwards is keen to bolster his creative options before the window shuts, and Wolves believe Gomes’ technical quality, ball‑carrying threat and set‑piece ability would give their midfield a new dimension.

Talks are progressing between the two clubs, with Wolves hoping to secure an initial loan that includes an option to buy.

Gomes, 25, is understood to be open to the move as he looks to reignite his season and force his way back into England contention.

With Wolves accelerating discussions, a deal could gather pace in the coming days as they look to fend off interest from elsewhere.

Gomes, Wolves loan could be a big win-win

Just last summer, Gomes was one of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe, when he left former club Lille and became a free agent.

At Lille, Gomes notched 10 goals and 19 assists in 134 appearances and was a consistently good performer for the club, and earned himself four caps for England in 2024.

A number of Premier League sides were interested but it was ultimately Marseille that won the race for his signature after he left Lille – tempted by an exciting project under De Zerbi.

However, things haven’t gone to plan for Gomes and he hasn’t started a league fixture for Marseille since November after falling down the pecking order.

A loan move to Wolves could therefore be perfect for Gomes to play regular minutes again, and it’s clear that Edwards’ side need reinforcements.

The Molineux club currently sit bottom of the Premier League table, a daunting 17 points away from safety, and it would take a miracle for them to survive.

But bringing in an exciting addition like Gomes could inject quality and impetus into Wolves’ squad for what remains of this season.

