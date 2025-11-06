Wolves have received a major blow in their pursuit of Middlesbrough manager Rob Edwards, while reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has talked down the potential appointment of another top candidate.

The Molineux side parted company with Vitor Pereira earlier this week after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the coach.

The result leaves Wolves bottom of the table and at serious risk of relegation, after they failed to win any of their 10 Premier League games so far, accumulating only two points.

Reports revealed that Gary O’Neil was a top manager target for Wolves, but the English coach has ruled himself out of the race, forcing the club to look at other targets.

Middlesbrough boss Edwards, formerly manager of Luton Town, emerged as the clear favourite to take the reins at Molineux. He has a strong connection to Wolves having played for the club and spent time there as a youth coach. His appointment depends on compensation being paid to Middlesbrough.

John Percy of The Telegraph revealed earlier today that Wolves were set to make a ‘formal approach’ to Boro for Edwards, after landing on him as the ‘No. 1 target’ to replace Pereira.

However, in a second update, posted on X, Percy revealed that Middlesbrough have strongly rebuffed Wolves’ advances for Edwards.

“Update: Middlesbrough have refused #Wolves permission to hold talks with Rob Edwards, after an official approach was made this afternoon. #Boro adamant he will not be leaving the club.”

Another Wolves candidate could head elsewhere

Ex-Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has also been considered by Wolves – as was confirmed by The Athletic’s David Ornstein earlier this week.

However, a fresh development suggests that Ten Hag could instead return to Ajax, where he made his name before his move to Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was controversially sacked at Bayer Leverkusen earlier this season after just two league games in charge – so is available without the need for compensation.

Ajax have axed manager John Heitinga following a poor run of results and Ten Hag has been identified as a potential replacement for the Dutch giants.

That is according to Romano, who posted on X: “ Understand Erik ten Hag has been approached by Ajax over possible return to the club as Heitinga got sacked.

“Talks ongoing but no decision yet by Erik ten Hag, who already didn’t advance in talks with Wolves.”

With this in mind, Wolves may now be forced to look elsewhere for a new manager, and their options are dwindling by the day.

