Arsenal target tells current club’s sporting director his stance on January move before conclusive revelation

Wolves winger Pedro Neto has held an interview explaining his thoughts on his future at the club after making his stance clear to sporting director Matt Hobbs.

Arsenal have been tipped to make a move for Neto in January as they seek cover for the busy Bukayo Saka. Neto has impressed in the Premier League over recent months, which has earned him a place on Edu’s shortlist.

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Arsenal had been in contact for Neto and that they were in a better position than his other admirers, Man Utd, to make a bid.

But even if they do bid, any move will have to be agreed to by Wolves as his current employers and Neto himself. And the Portugal international has now declared his intention is actually to remain at Molineux.

He told the Daily Telegraph: “I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone.

“I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me.

“I’m enjoying the moment here so I will continue to do that. The future and long-term ambitions don’t matter. We will never go down in any situation, we are here to win and fight. I feel really good at the moment and hope to continue.”

According to the write-up around the interview, Neto met with Hobbs shortly before to reassure him that he will not be pushing for a move in the next transfer window.

Neto remains under contract with Wolves until 2027 thanks to an extension he signed in March 2022.

Still only 23 years old, he has already played 120 times for the club and has scored 12 goals along the way. His progress last season was disrupted by an ankle injury, but he has been back in action since March.

Neto explains his role

Arsenal might have found Neto an ideal player to invest in, since he openly admits he is a versatile option.

Elsewhere in his interview, he said: “I’m always asked if I prefer playing on the left or right. When I’m on the left I would be more vertical, but on the right I have more options: bringing the ball to the middle or going outside.

“I always say that if I’m running on the pitch I’m happy! I will play in any position. I don’t feel any difference.”

One of the reasons Neto is happy at Wolves is the support he is receiving from their relatively new head coach, Gary O’Neil.

Neto explained: “He’s a manager who always says to the players that he is behind them. He’s always telling me to take my one-against-one, go against my men and be confident and that the team will always be there to help me.

“Even in pre-season under [Julen] Lopetegui I was feeling really good and when Gary came in, I felt it could be the starting point again to go where I want to go.”