Bruno Lage believed Wolves “deserved more” from their draw with Chelsea after revealing how they were affected by their goal being disallowed.

Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Molineux. However, all three points could have been theirs if an early Daniel Podence goal had been allowed to stand. The goal was ruled out though, due to Raul Jimenez being offside.

Therefore, while a point is a good outcome for Wolves against the European champions, he felt they could have got more and were the team on top.

Bruno Lage told BBC Sport: “We dominated the game. We created more problems. They had to change their formation, they adapted.

“In the first half my players feel comfortable, after that they come with everything.

“I think it is fair, one point for everyone. But with the way we started and the incident with the handball, I think we deserved more.

“Our identity is try to do more what we did in the first half – to have the ball and create the chances.”

Lage was reluctant to reveal his full thoughts on Podence’s goal being disallowed. However, he admitted it was a major talking point among the group.

He added: “I don’t want to talk about the rules or not. It was a good cross, second man appears on the post scored the goal. After we realised the VAR see the position of Raul.

“It was very hard to talk to the players after the game because everyone was talking about this.

“We suffered from that a couple of games ago. In the end we tried to explain to the players with VAR don’t talk about it. The VAR should make a more better decision.”

Before the game, meanwhile, one pundit claimed Wolves could be deprived of one of their players by the very side they went on to draw against.

Chelsea have been looking for a new midfielder for a while. Saul Niguez arrived on loan in the summer from Atletico Madrid but is not meeting expectations.

There is a feeling that another option is needed to help out the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been providing support recently.

But former Arsenal player Paul Merson thinks an ideal solution for Chelsea would be to snatch Ruben Neves from Wolves.

“I think Chelsea are missing a [Ruben] Neves. I think they are missing a player who can spray the ball around the pitch,” he said on Sky Sports News.

Neves was a statement signing for Wolves when they were in the Championship and has been an important part of their rise.

He played the full 90 minutes of the match against the Blues at Molineux. It was his 194th appearance for the club.

