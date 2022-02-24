Bruno Lage explains bizarre Jimenez moment that saw Wolves striker carded in mass confusion

Bruno Lage took full responsibility for the bizarre scenes that saw Wolves striker Raul Jimenez booked for refusing to leave the pitch during a botched substitution.

Wolves suffered the bitterest of blows to their hopes of nabbing fourth spot when losing 2-1 to Arsenal. The visitors sought revenge for their 1-0 defeat at Molineux a fortnight ago, and took the lead when Hwang Hee-chan punished a sloppy Gabriel Magalhaes back-pass.

Wolves’ stubborn rearguard then set about frustrating Arsenal at every turn, and until the 82nd minute, it looked like they’d succeed.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe rifled home the equaliser after a silky turn and strike inside the area.

But the drama did not end there when Jose Sa inadvertently deflected Alexandre Lacazette’s shot into his own goal deep into injury time. Replays later showed Lacazette’s strike was off target.

Wolves now sit six points off fourth-placed Man Utd, and are five points behind Arsenal in fifth who have played one game less.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, Lage said: “This is football. It is 96 minutes and we need to be in the game all the minutes.

“We had three good chances to go 2-0. Arsenal then come and score two goals and get the there points. It was a good game. I think we deserved more than we got but this is football.

“I am proud of my players. We played well, we came here to play with our personality. We don’t win together but now is to recover and go again against West Ham.”

Bruno Lage explains confusing Jimenez substitition

There was a bizarre moment with the scores level at 1-1 when Raul Jimenez did not know whether he was the man being substituted for Leander Dendoncker.

The Mexican went through the whole range of emotions on the pitch, with his histrionics earning him a booking from referee Martin Atkinson.

Jimenez ultimately remained on the pitch with Daniel Podence instead replaced by Dendoncker after mass confusion descended on the Emirates.

On confusion over his late substitution, Lage explained: “The first thing is to say about that situation in the end, it was bad communication between me and my staff.

“I changed my mind at the last minute and I apologise. It is not my intention to come here and waste time with these things but we move on.”

