Bruno Lage hoping Wolves can pounce if Liverpool fall into tactical trap

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has backed his side to take advantage if Liverpool slip up and fall into their tactical trap at Molineux.

The two sides meet in the Midlands on Saturday afternoon off the back of solid form. Liverpool have only lost one game in all competitions this term, but Wolves are on the way up.

Lage’s reign as manager there started in the summer – and started poorly. Indeed, his side lost four of their first five Premier League games and scored only two goals in that time.

However, they have since lost only one of the previous nine outings, winning five. They have consequently risen to eighth in the table, three points outside the top four.

On Wednesday, they drew 0-0 with Burnley, their third clean sheet in a row.

Speaking in his latest press conference (via Express & Star), Lage outlined how he hopes Liverpool will fall into his side’s trap on Saturday.

“The most important thing is the teamwork, that is so important,” the coach said. “We start to play in an offensive way with our goalkeeper, we start defending with our strikers.

“For sure, now after 14 games our opponents can understand our game. If they give the space and the ball we can play our game and create our chances and, like on Wednesday, that’s what I want from the boys.

“If they [Liverpool] come with the high pressure to play in a physical way, we need to give a good answer.

“I think we did it that way, that’s a good thing we can take from the [Burnley] game and one more point in the Premier League.”

However, Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool will present a stern test. Since the November international break, the Reds have scored 14 goals and conceded only one in four games.

In contrast, Wolves have not scored in any of their last three matches. Still, Lage said that he is not putting pressure on his players to find the net.

No added pressure for Wolves

“For sure the most important thing is to create our own chances. We are there, creating chances, we didn’t score goals, I will not put the pressure on the boys,” the Portuguese added.

“They know, because every day I put big pressure on them to work, to be better day by day, the goals are coming.

“If you remember the first games we didn’t score or get one point, in the next games we create chances, didn’t score, but take some points and [now] have three clean sheets in a row.

“It’s the teamwork and the most important thing is to keep going, game by game, understand what happened in the game and move on with the bigger vision to play against Liverpool.”

Liverpool beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux in their last meeting at the stadium.