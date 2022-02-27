Bruno Lage wants Wolves to carry on playing the same way despite suffering a second consecutive defeat, as he assesses their ambitions for the season.

Wolves suffered a 1-0 defeat on their visit to the London Stadium to face West Ham on Sunday. The only goal came from birthday boy Tomas Soucek just before the hour mark. It means Wolves have slipped five points behind the side who beat them.

Both clubs have outside hopes of qualifying for the Champions League this season. But now, Wolves are seven points adrift – with a game in hand over fourth place. Any European qualification would be good for them, but this result will not help for the big dream.

Wolves have now suffered consecutive defeats in London, to Arsenal and West Ham. Lage, who made five changes between those lineups, will now have to make up lost ground.

However, he remains faithful in the way they are playing and wants them to keep fighting to aim as high as they can.

The manager told Match of the Day: “When you look for the game, both teams played well. That is the thing we need to say. We started better in the first 20 minutes and after West Ham came.

“We continued to play our way. The way we conceded the goal is disappointing, but in the end of February, we have 12 or 13 games and our goal is to continue in the same way that we played here against this tough team.

“When you look for the game, the way we played against a strong team and a manger with experience away from home – in the middle of February, we have 40 points, we put our fans to dream about the Champions League.

“The next three months we need to continue to play the same way, grow up and fight for every point until the end of the season.”

Moyes reacts to West Ham beating Wolves

In the opposite dugout, David Moyes can have bigger dreams about breaking into the top four. West Ham are just one place away now, two points behind Manchester United.

The Hammers qualified for the Europa League last season and are now aiming to go one better.

Reacting to the win over Wolves, Moyes told MOTD: “We created a lot of opportunities, could have gone two or three up at one point. Wolves don’t concede many goals.”

Soucek got one against them, though, prompting his manager to say: “His standards have been set so high, he has hardly put a foot wrong.

“He is a great lad to have around your team.”

Wolves are next in action on Saturday, when they host yet another London side, Crystal Palace. Lage has never lost three games in a row since taking over in the summer, so will be hoping to get back on track.

