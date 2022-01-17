New Wolves winger Chiquinho says he has been “inspired” by the Portuguese collective at Molineux after completing his £3million move.

The Portugal Under-21 international moves to Molineux from Estoril, signing a four-and-a-half-year deal. The former Sporting Lisbon youngster becomes the latest in a long line of Portuguese players to join Wolves.

Chiquinho will now link up with Jose Sa, Bruno, Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves, Daniel Podence, Trincao, Fabio Silva, Nelson Semedo and Joao Moutinho in the Black Country.

“There’s a lot of good Portuguese players in Wolves and I have been inspired by them,” he told the club’s official website.

“I will also take a lot of advice from them, so it’s good.

“I’m very excited, but I feel a lot of pressure because it’s a big team, it’s a big club, but it is more important that I come here and do my best.

“It’s a big stadium and I feel a lot of fears because it’s a big team, but I will do my best for the club and enjoy playing here.”

Chiquinho moved to Estoril from Sporting and helped the club back into the Portuguese top flight last season and hit three goals in the Primeira Liga this campaign.

His arrival follows the signing of Japan midfielder Hayao Kawabe, who joined from Grasshoppers last week.

Arsenal told to move for Wolves man

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Martin Keown has urged his old side to beat north London rivals Tottenham to the signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Spurs are being strongly tipped to seal a £20million deal for the Spain international during the January transfer window, with Antonio Conte looking to convert the attacker into a right wing-back.

However, Keown has told the Gunners to hijack any deal, especially after he witnessed Traore’s goalscoring display in Wolves’ 3-1 win against Southampton on Saturday.

Speaking on BBC Final Score, Keown said: “I feel Traore is awesome at times and just for once, we have the satisfaction of seeing it. It’s a lovely finish from him.

“I’d sign him if I was a manager. Arsenal – get in and buy him!”

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has revealed that the Molineux side are yet to receive any formal bids for Traore. However, that could all change after the club completed the signing of his potential replacement Chiquinho.