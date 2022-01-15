Tottenham have been given fresh encouragement in their quest to sign Adama Traore after Wolves closed in on a deal for a replacement winger, per a trusted source.

Spurs are known to be chasing the signature of Traore this month. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed four Tottenham players had been offered to Wolves as they sought to twist Bruno Lage’s arm with the promise of readymade makeweights.

Any potential deal could cost a total of around £20m, with Antonio Conte keen on transforming Traore into his long-term right-wing-back.

Now, Spurs’ hopes have been given a timely jolt after the latest update from Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer specialist tweeted Wolves are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Estoril winger, Chiquinho.

The 21-year-old has bagged three goals and three assists in the league this season with Estoril currently flying high in sixth place in the Portuguese top flight.

The right-footed speedster predominantly plays on the left wing, though is equally adept at operating on the right.

Romano added the Portuguese flyer is due to cost €3.5m with a further €1.5m allocated for add-ons. The move is slated to be a permanent one, with the finer details due to be ironed out next week.

Personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, with Romano concluding a four-and-a-half year deal until 2026 will be signed.

If the deal does indeed go through, negotiations over a deal to take Traore to Tottenham could quickly ramp up.

Wolves rejected club-record offer for Traore

Meanwhile, Leeds United reportedly saw a summer offer for Adama Traore rejected by Wolves in what would have proven a club-record transfer for the Whites.

Traore is a player known well to Leeds director of football Victor Orta. Indeed, he was the man who brought the Spain star to Middlesbrough from Aston Villa. And he reportedly remains a player of interest to Orta.

However, a move to Tottenham now looks likely for Traore. Indeed, our exclusive has revealed the four player Spurs are offering to Wolves as part of the deal.

It could all though have been so different for Traore had Leeds’ bid been accepted.

Journalist Duncan Castles picks up the trail on the Transfer Window podcast.

“Leeds United tried to sign him last summer for a cash sum of over £30m. But Adama Traore was not interested in moving to Leeds. Wouldn’t speak to them, so that deal didn’t happen last summer,” Castles explained.

