Wolves have struck an agreement to sign exciting Estoril winger Chiquinho in a move that could facilitate a Tottenham swoop for Adama Traore.

Traore, 25, has emerged as a strong transfer target in north London this month. Once valued around the £50m mark, the Spaniard can now reportedly be snapped up for around £20m.

That alerted Tottenham, with Antonio Conte envisioning the speedy winger causing havoc from wing-back in a Spurs shirt.

TEAMtalk revealed four players Tottenham were prepared to offer as makeweights to sweeten a deal. However, Wolves have now taken it upon themselves to sign a direct replacement.

21-year-old Portuguese winger Chiquinho had emerged on their radar, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting a deal was close on Saturday.

Chiquinho plies his trade with Estoril in the Portuguese top flight. He has shone in the current campaign, bagging four goals and six assists across all competitions.

The right-footed winger predominantly plays on the left, though is equally adept at operating on the right.

Wolves move music to Tottenham’s ears

A permanent deal worth an initial €3.5m was on the cards, and Romano has now confirmed an agreement has been ‘completed’. A further €1.5m has been allocated in the deal as ‘bonuses’.

The move remains subject to a medical, though that could take place as early as today (Monday).

Romano noted Chiquinho will be ‘in England today’ as Wolves put the finishing touches on the move. Chiquinho will reportedly sign a four-and-a-half-year deal running to 2026.

Once officially confirmed, talks over Traore’s proposed move to Spurs could quickly ramp up.

Wolves boss takes swipe at Arsenal

Meanwhile, Wolves boss Bruno Lage took an indirect swipe at Arsenal when insisting football must go ahead – even if it means playing the kids.

After their 3-1 victory over Southampton on Saturday, Lage’s attention was taken by the news that Arsenal’s controversial request to have their match with Tottenham on Sunday postponed had been granted.

Spurs responded with a cutting statement aimed at the Gunners. Their anger stemmed from the belief that Arsenal have an insignificant number of players missing through Covid, and thus should not be allowed to postpone a fixture.

The bulk of their absentees are through AFCON duty, injuries, and suspension, while loaning out Ainsley Maitland-Niles to Roma has further depleted Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Wolves were missing Ruben Neves with Covid. Romain Saiss is on international duty and Hee-Chan Hwang, Willy Boly, Marcal, Pedro Neto, Yerson Mosquera and Jonny are injured.

Lage gave a debut to defender Toti Gomes after recalling him from Grasshoppers, included two goalkeepers on the bench and gave a late debut to 19-year-old Luke Cundle with three other youngsters unused substitutes.

Speaking after the match (via the PA), Bruno Lage took an indirect swipe at Arsenal. Lage said: “The most important thing is to complain about nothing and find solutions.

“In two or three weeks we are playing more games with the FA Cup. If you have more games then it’s harder to play. If you have players you need to continue to play. We have a lot of kids from the academy to play.

“I want to play and we are in a good moment, I don’t think about that (postponing). I put the kids in training a couple of times with us.”

