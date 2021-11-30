Crucial Wolves star hails ‘amazing group’ helping his transition to Prem

Wolves’ summer signing Jose Sa has hailed the group of players at the club helping him transition to the Premier League, where he has been fantastic.

Sa has been crucial to Wolves’ impressive league position so far this season. Indeed, the side has conceded just 12 goals in 13 games in the Premier League and are currently sixth.

Sa has of course contributed to their resolute rearguard, having kept four clean sheets so far. Indeed, the Portuguese is already establishing himself as one of the best and most crucial goalkeepers in the Premier League.

As such, Sa has made 42 saves, one of the highest totals in the league. Furthermore he has a save percentage of 77.8% which is the third highest in the league among keepers to have played more than one game.

Sa has commended his Wolves teammates for helping him to settle in the Premier League and allow him to be able to perform so consistently.

“It was easier to settle here because we have an amazing group, as well as a lot of Portuguese. I already know them from Portugal and the national team, so it was very easy for me to adapt to the club and the Premier League because they helped me a lot,” he said via the Wolves website.

Sa has not made an appearance for Portugal as yet, though surely it is only a matter of time should he continue this rich vein of form.

Indeed, the keeper is used to a warmer climate than that of England. However, he seems to be enjoying his football all the same, and wants to help the team wherever he can.

“It’s a little cold at the moment! But the people here are very good and it’s a real family club. I am very happy to be here and help when they need me,” he said.

What’s more, Sa seems to be adjusting to life in England just fine. Indeed, Wolves fans will hope he can help them return to European competition next season.

Wolves’ potential advantage in transfer battle

Renato Sanches is on a number of Premier League side’s transfer shortlists. However, Wolves may be in the box seat for one crucial reason.

Sanches’ agent Jorge Mendes has been party to many deals that have seen players move to Wolves in recent times.

Indeed, that familiarity could help Wolves in beating other sides in the battle for Sanches.

Whether or not that comes to fruition in a transfer remains to be seen. However, the midfielder would surely be a great addition to the Wolves side if so.