Wolves sacked Vitor Pereira earlier today and their hunt for a new manager is well underway, with David Ornstein confirming three more top targets after TEAMtalk revealed that Brendan Rodgers is in contention.

Pereira only signed a new contract with Wolves just 45 days ago, but his position became untenable after the club failed to win any of their first 10 games of the season, leaving them bottom of the table.

A 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday was the final nail in the coffin for Pereira, and Wolves will look to bring in a new permanent manager as soon as possible.

TEAMtalk revealed last week that Rodgers, who resigned from his role with Celtic, is viewed as the ‘ideal reset’ appointment for Wolves as they look to avoid relegation.

But the club are doing due diligence on multiple candidates, and David Ornstein of The Athletic has confirmed that former manager Gary O’Neil is also under consideration.

O’Neil, 42, has been out of work since being replaced by Pereira in December 2024. He led Wolves to a 14th-place finish in his first season in charge, before being replaced by Pereira last term after a poor run of form.

The English coach still has admirers at Molineux and is in the frame for a sensational return.

Rob Edwards, Michael Carrick in frame for Wolves job

Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards, formerly of Luton Town, is another ‘prominent candidate’, according to Ornstein.

Edwards, 42, has a ‘strong connection’ to Wolves having played for the club and spent time there as a youth coach, but his potential appointment would depend on compensation being paid to Middlesbrough.

The fourth name reportedly on the shortlist is Michael Carrick, who, like O’Neil, is out of work after he was sacked by Boro in June 2025.

Carrick, 44, has been waiting for the right opportunity to return to management and has been linked with several clubs over the past few months, including his former club Manchester United.

Carrick is said to be ‘highly regarded’ by Wolves, per Ornstein’s report, and it will be interesting to see if the admiration leads to formal talks.

The report makes clear that other candidates are likely to emerge too as they look to make an appointment soon, but ‘not necessarily before Wolves’ next fixture against Chelsea on Saturday.’

The decision will be crucial to the Molineux club’s future as they look to bounce back from a dismal start and fight their way out of the relegation zone.

O’Neil has now emerged as the favourite to be Wolves’ next manager according to the Bookies, with Rodgers ranked as the second most likely appointment, according to them, as things stand.

