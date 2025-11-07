Erik ten Hag is interested in speaking to Wolves about becoming their new boss

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has delivered a shock to an insider, who’s revealed his stance on becoming the next Wolves manager after the Molineux outfit approached him.

Wolves have been without a manager since November 2, with the Midlands club sacking Vitor Pereira after an eighth loss of the season. So far, they do not look close to sourcing a replacement.

Rob Edwards was one of the names near the top of the pile, but Middlesbrough have reportedly refused permission for Wolves to speak to him.

However, in what may or may not be a telling sign, his pre-match press conference for his club’s game against Birmingham was cancelled, per Scott Wilson.

Elsewhere, former United manager Ten Hag has been approached, and has shocked insider Pete O’Rourke by being open to a discussion.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I didn’t think Ten Hag would have the job at the top of his priority list, coming in for a relegation battle. It’d be a huge coup for Wolves if they were able to land him.

“Obviously there has been contact made with Ten Hag’s representatives to gauge his interests and it does seem that he would be interested in a chat with Wolves about the job.

“Ten Hag will have other options, and obviously Wolves are exploring other options as well.

“Talk is that they’re looking at a younger head coach as well. So that might count against Ten Hag as well in that respect.”

Ten Hag could return to England

When Ten Hag last managed in England, he led Manchester United to their worst-ever Premier League finish at the time – eighth – though that has since been beaten by Ruben Amorim’s first season in charge, in which Ten Hag was sacked early.

The Dutchman then moved on to Bayer Leverkusen, but lasted just three games before being sacked in September.

He felt he was not given “time” or “space” to implement his vision at the club.

At Wolves, were he to take the job, he should at least have until the end of the season, whether or not they are relegated from the league.

It will be a tough situation for any manager to implement their vision given the side are under the cosh, but whoever takes the job would at least have time to try to dig them out.

In any case, Ten Hag is also reported to be interested in a return to Ajax, and that might be higher on his list of priorities than a move to struggling Wolves, where the upside is massive, but the downside is another failure in England.