Wolves transfer news: Rangers, Celtic emerge as contenders to sign Fabio Silva in January deal

Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are both interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva on loan in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Silva spent last season on loan away from Wolves, at Anderlecht and PSV respectively. The centre-forward initially struggled at Anderlecht but went on to register 11 goals and four assists in 32 games for the Belgian outfit.

Silva’s Anderlecht loan was then cancelled on January 24, allowing him to sign for PSV instead the next day. And he impressed under the guidance of former Manchester United hitman Ruud van Nistelrooy, notching five goals and two assists in 19 matches.

PSV even showed intent to keep the 21-year-old for another year, but their plans changed when Van Nistelrooy quit his role as manager in May.

Silva resultantly returned to Wolves over the summer, looking to finally make his mark on the club after two confidence-boosting spells away from Molineux. But the attacker has failed to cement himself as a starter under manager Gary O’Neil, with most of his 10 appearances coming from the bench.

Silva is once again struggling in front of goal, having found the back of the net just once in those 10 outings.

On Thursday, reports in Portugal stated that Silva could be on the move again in January. Sources have now confirmed to TEAMtalk that that is the case, as both Rangers and Celtic have emerged as genuine contenders to sign him on loan.

The Portugal U21 international has shown a desire to play more regularly so that he can continue his development, just as he did at Anderlecht and then PSV. He knows it will be hard to start up front on a regular basis ahead of Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, with O’Neil also able to utilise Sasa Kalajdzic at centre-forward.

Wolves are willing to negotiate a temporary transfer with both Rangers and Celtic. However, they they want a portion of Silva’s reported £80,000-a-week wages to be covered as part of the loan move.

Silva is keen to play in the Premier League, but he would certainly settle for Rangers or Celtic, given the size of the clubs involved.

Should the youngster join either Rangers or Celtic, then Wolves will be hoping he can get among the goals and really start to show his worth. They broke their transfer record by spending a huge £35.6m to sign Silva from Porto when he was just 18 years old but have only seen flashes of his true talent since then.