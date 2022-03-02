Barcelona are already in talks with Wolves about what a permanent deal will look like for Adama Traore, TEAMtalk understands.

Traore, 26, has performed excellently for Xavi since making a loan move in the January transfer window. He has registered four assists, a pair in both La Liga and the Europa League, across six appearances in all competitions.

And he is set to remain in Catalunya for the long-term.

Wolves had initially wanted an obligation to buy included the deal last month. That would have been worth around £22million.

However, the two teams could not agree terms. Instead, an option to buy was inserted.

If activated, it would see Barca pay €30m (£25m) to the Molineux outfit in the summer transfer window.

However, those terms are fluid and will be dependent on how the deal will be put together.

Barca, who had beaten Tottenham Hotspur to bring Traore back to the club, have now informed Wolves that they do intend on finalising a move for the winger.

We are told that Wolves have already rejected interest from other clubs enquiring about him, knowing that Barca are readying the deal to be finalised.

It is a move which Traore seems to be more than keen on making permanenent.

Speaking at his unveiling, he said: “I have been away for seven years and I am really happy to be back. I have changed physically and I am more experienced.

“It’s an honour to be able to work with [president Joan] Laporta and Xavi again. I have always followed Barca.”

Wolves in race for talented teen

Meanwhile, Wolves are among the Premier League clubs who are ready to test Birmingham’s resolve by making a summer move for teen sensation Jordan James.

James has only broken in to the Blues starting XI this season, but the scouts are already out in force.

Crystal Palace have checked him out but they will face strong competition from a number of rival clubs.

Wolves are also in the hunt along with Brighton, Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

