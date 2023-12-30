Wolves forward emerges as ‘exciting’ target for major Bundesliga side after agent hint

Wolverhampton Wanderers may end up selling an attacker in the January transfer window, as he has reportedly emerged as a prime target for German heavyweights Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wolves have enjoyed a good run of form in the lead up to their Molineux clash against Everton on Saturday afternoon. In their last five Premier League games, the West Midlands club have beaten Burnley, Chelsea and Brentford, while also drawing with Nottingham Forest and losing to David Moyes’ thriving West Ham United side.

One of the main reasons for Wolves moving up to 11th place in the Prem is the brilliant form of striker Hwang Hee-chan. The South Korean has notched 10 goals and two assists in 19 league outings so far, which includes a brace in the 4-1 win over Brentford in midweek.

Hwang has stepped up as Wolves’ main striker following the departures of Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa, who joined Fulham and Botafogo respectively in the summer.

Manager Gary O’Neil will be delighted with how the 27-year-old is performing, although one problem is that it is having a negative impact on fellow striker Sasa Kalajdzic. Due to Hwang and Matheus Cunha being ahead of him in the pecking order, Kalajdzic has had to settle for a limited role this term.

While Kalajdzic has made 11 appearances in the league, only one of these has lasted longer than half an hour, with most of his game time coming from late substitutions.

READ MORE: New Rangers loan signing Fabio Silva takes veiled swipe at Celtic after picking ‘amazing’ Ibrox move

As such, there is a chance the Austria international will leave Wolves this winter so he can become a regular starter elsewhere. And according to German source TZ, Kalajdzic is wanted by Frankfurt.

He is described as an ‘exciting player’ for Frankfurt to sign. They received a huge £76m for star striker Randal Kolo Muani in the summer when he joined Paris Saint-Germain and have yet to spend that money on a replacement. This could see Kalajdzic move to the Waldstadion in January.

Frankfurt interested in Wolves outcast

While the 26-year-old is low on confidence at the moment, Frankfurt chiefs feel he could emerge into a crucial player for them. That is because he enjoyed a great spell at Stuttgart prior to his Wolves switch, registering 24 goals and 12 assists in 60 matches.

Frankfurt’s interest in Kalajdzic comes after his agent, Sascha Empacher, revealed on December 23 that clubs are queueing up to land him.

“He didn’t play much, but his two goals brought six points, without which Wolverhampton would be just above the relegation zone,” the representative said.

“He has worked hard, is fitter than ever before, there are people interested in him both in the Premier League and in the German Bundesliga!”