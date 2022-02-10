Wolves are reportedly ‘open’ to a swap deal involving wingers Francisco Trincao and Adama Traore, while the latter has explained why he chose Barcelona over Tottenham.

Trincao left Barcelona in July to gain more senior experience at Wolves. He arrived on a season-long loan deal, and according to Sky Sports, Wanderers have the option to buy him for £25million in the summer.

The Portugal international, who mainly operates at right wing, has shown glimpses of his obvious talent. However, he has failed to do it on a regular basis and hasn’t completed a full 90 minutes in the Premier League since December 15.

Bruno Lage still has belief in 22-year-old Trincao as he will only get better with more matches in England.

The Molineux outfit could take Trincao on permanently by swapping him with Traore, who returned to Barcelona during the January transfer window.

According to several outlets, Barca can buy the Spaniard for £30m and club president Joan Laporta is intending to do so later this year.

Sport Witness, who cite reports in Spain, claim Wolves are ‘open’ to a deal involving both players. It would see Barca pay them an extra £5m, helping the two stars remain at where they are currently on loan.

Wolves transfer orchestrated by famous agent

Both Trincao and Traore are represented by Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes, who could orchestrate the deal.

26-year-old Traore had been on Tottenham’s radar in January, but Antonio Conte’s side were ultimately unable to secure his signature. Barca raced in to agree an initial loan with Wolves before the transfer deadline.

Traore was more than willing to return to Catalonia as he grew up in the club’s famed La Masia academy.

During a recent interview, Traore explained why he re-joined Barca, which left Conte and Spurs reeling.

“I knew that my intention was always to come back, but sometimes you have to take different paths,” the pacy player said (via the Daily Mail).

“The most important thing is that the objective was clear and I have arrived here, which was what I wanted from the first moment.

Adama Traore talks Barcelona return

“I always discuss important decisions with my family, who always accompany me in good and bad times. But in this case it was quite clear to me.

“Barcelona is my home and I wanted to return. I had all the support of my family. They called me and informed me of the opportunity to return and I made the decision quickly.

“Now I’ve had the experience of English football but without leaving behind everything I’ve learned here since I was little in La Masia. Everything has given me experience and helped me grow.”

Traore made his second Blaugrana debut in last weekend’s 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid. He registered an assist in typical fashion by getting down the right flank before setting up Gavi with a great cross.

The wide man is pushing to start in the local derby against Espanyol on Sunday night.

